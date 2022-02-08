How to get Magby in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Magmar’s pre-evolution is hidden in the Hisui region, so you’ll need to know where to look. Here’s how to find and catch Magby in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Baby Pokemon were first introduced in Generation II and have been a staple of every Gen since due to them being pre-evolutionary forms of popular ‘mon such as Bonsly for Sudowoodo and Cleffa for Clefairy.

Unlike other games in the series, you can catch them outright and not have to breed and hatch them – and Magby, the first form of Magmar, is no exception.

Magby location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can only catch the Fire-type in one area in the whole of Hisui, and it’s in the Cobalt Coastlands. You also need to have unlocked the Basculegion mount.

Once you’ve met the prerequisites, follow the steps below to get Magby:

The Baby ‘mon can be found on Firespit Island. If you’ve been there before, you can simply warp to the Molten Arena. If not, you’ll need to surf to it. The island is in the northeast corner of the map right of Seagrass Haven. As you make your way up to or down from the volcano following the path, you’ll come across Magmar – and perhaps a Magby as it also appears here too. If it doesn’t show up, you’ll need to go back to Jubilife Village and load in again to reset the spawns. The Pokemon is very skittish so you’ll need to crouch and use a Stealth Spray to catch it from behind with a Great Ball or better for the best catch chance.

And that’s how you find and catch Magby in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

