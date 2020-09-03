How to get Lickitung in Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Isle of Armor expansion has brought plenty of returning Pokemon to Sword and Shield, giving fans the chance to catch their favorites. If you wish to add Lickitung to your team, then make sure you follow our handy guide.

Lickitung has been around since Gen 1 and while this bipedal creature may not be the most popular Pokemon, it can certainly be a stalwart addition to your party. Unfortunately, Lickitung was one of the many Pokemon missing from Sword & Shield’s base game. Instead, trainers had to transfer it from one of the previous games via Pokemon HOME.

However, the Isle of Armor expansion pass has given Lickitung fans the opportunity to finally add this pink Pokemon to their team. Locating this elusive creature can be a little tricky, so if you’re struggling to find Lickitung in the Isle of Armor expansion, look no further.

Where to find Lickitung in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Lickitung can be found roaming around the overworld in either the Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, and Brawlers' Cave. However, it only has a 5% spawn rate. Unlike most Pokemon, Lickitung does not favor any particular weather conditions. In fact, you can find the normal type in even the most severe weather.

We found it easier to find Lickitung in the Soothing Wetlands. Simply cycle round the area and be on the lookout for any giant pink Pokemon. If you don’t find Lickitung on your first lap of the wild area, then simply hit the HOME button and change the data/time settings.

Once you’ve moved the day forward, you should see a change in the game’s weather. If done correctly, new Pokemon should appear in the overworld. Simply rinse and repeat this method until Lickitung eventually spawns.

Raid Den locations

Soothing Wetlands

Courageous Cavern

Training Lowlands

Catching Lickitung

If you want to increase your chances of catching Lickitung, it is recommended that you use a Pokemon with False Swipe and Sleep/paralyze moves. Not only will this keep your Pokemon healthy during the battle, it will also stop you from wasting multiple Poke Balls in the process.

Lickitung’s normal typing makes it 2x weak to fighting type Pokemon, so it’s best to avoid using any of these moves. This particular Pokemon is also completely immune to ghost type moves, making it particularly useful against the game’s most powerful ghost Pokemon.

Lickilicky, Lickitungs final evolution can also be found in the Soothing wetlands. However, if you’re struggling to find this fully-evolved Pokemon, then simply teach Lickitung Rollout and level it up.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest news and information.