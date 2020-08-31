How to get Kommo-o in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Trainers trying to complete their Sword & Shield Pokedex may still be looking for the rare dragon Kommo-O. However, the popular creature is easier to find than you think. Here is how you can catch the scale-covered mon' quick.

Pokemon players were first introduced to the Galar region in the 2019 release, Sword & Shield. The Nintendo Switch title brought the franchise into its eighth generation.

While many have already beaten the game, some Trainers may still be trying to find Kommo-O to complete their Pokedex. The majestic creature can actually be found really fast – if you know where to look, that is.

How to catch Kommo-o in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Kommo-o made its debut in the seventh generation titles Sun & Moon in 2016. According to its 'Dex entry, the creature grinds its scales together to make an ear-deafening noise. In ancient times, its been said that warriors would wear "armor made of [its] scales."

The wildly popular dragon is considered rare, yet in Pokemon Sword & Shield it's actually really easy to find and catch. Unlike other similar 'mons such as Hydreigon and Turtonator, the Gen VIII creature spawns in the overworld.

Unfortunately for Shield players, the beloved monster is exclusive to Shield. Those looking to add the scale-covered beast to their Dex can follow the simple steps below to capture Kommo-o in no time at all.

Kommo-o in Shield

Step 1: Boot up your game and fast travel to Hammerlock Hills. Then travel south and to the middle of the map to a location called Dusty Bowl.

Boot up your game and fast travel to Hammerlock Hills. Then travel south and to the middle of the map to a location called Dusty Bowl. Step 2: Once you are in the center of the area, go to the very back and you will see the Dragon/Fighting-type standing in the overworld. Make sure you are prepared, and then walk into the creature to trigger a battle.

Step 3: It is recommended you use a Pokemon with False Swipe, Paralyze, or Sleep moves to increase your catch chance.

Step 4: And that's it. Simple, right? Kommo-o spawns in that spot every 24 hours. So if you accidentally knock it out or run away, you have to let a full day pass before it shows up again. The character also spawns in all weather except rain and thunderstorms.

For those interested in the Lake of Outrage method, the Alolan monster's second evolution Hakamo-o spawns there during thunderstorms. However the easiest route by far is to just find Kommo-o itself in the overworld at the Dusty Bowl.

According to Serebii, the 'mon can also be found in five 5-star Max Raid battles if you have the Isle of Armor DLC. The expansion added three more locations for a total of five dens – just another option for Trainers.

Raid Den locations

Axew's Eye

Rolling Fields

Isle of Armor Dens

Loop Lagoon

Workout Sea

Honeycalm Sea

As mentioned earlier, Kommo-o is only available in Shield. However, Sword players got the adorable Dragon Goodra – for how to capture the slimy creature, check out our guide here. So a great way to get each monster is to have two Trainers who need each one to swap.

Despite releasing in November 2019, the Gen VIII RPG has been a smash hit and has already become the third highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise.