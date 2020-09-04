How to get Kangaskhan in Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Isle of Armor expansion has brought plenty of Gen 1 Pokemon to Sword and Shield, giving fans the chance to catch their old-school favorites. Read on to discover how you can find Kangaskhan in Sword and Shield.

Kangaskhan was an extremely popular pick back when Pokemon X and Y hit our screen back in 2013. In fact, the Mega evolved form wreaked havoc in the competitive scene thanks to its incredible stats. However, this dynamic duo was missing from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Fortunately, those who have the Isle of Armor expansion can add this deadly normal type Pokemon to their party. If you’re struggling to find Kangaskhan and want to quickly add it to your Pokedex, then follow our handy catching guide below.

Where to find Kangaskhan in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Kangaskhan can be found roaming around the overworld in either the Warm-Up Tunnel or wandering the Training Lowlands. However, it only has a 5% spawn rate and favors the following weather conditions: normal, overcast, raining, thunderstorm, intense sun, sandstorm, and fog.

If you don’t find Kangaskhan on your first lap of either the Warm-Up Tunnel or Training Lowlands, then simply hit the HOME button and change the data/time settings. This will refresh the wild Pokemon that can be seen roaming around the area. Simply rinse and repeat this process until Kangaskhan appears.

Raid Den locations

Challenge Beach

Courageous Cavern

Potbottom Desert

Stepping-Stone Sea

Catching Kangaskhan

Before you go out hunting for Kangaskhan, it is recommended that you use a Pokemon with False Swipe and Sleep/paralyze moves. False Swipe inflicts normal type damage and leaves your foe at 1 HP, making it the perfect move to use when capturing Pokemon. Of course, if you don't have a Pokemon with this move, then consider using either Sleep/Paralyze to increase your chances of success.

Kangaskhan has a capture rate of 45 and while it may not be particularly tough to catch, the above method will stop you from wasting multiple Poke Balls. Try to avoid using any fighting type moves as Kangaskhan’s normal typing makes it 2x weak these particular attacks. Once you’ve successfully caught Kangaskhan, we recommend breeding one that has an Adamant nature. This will increase its attack even further and allow you to dish out some incredibly punishing moves.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest news and information.