How to get Hoppip in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Hoppip is a very well-known Pokemon from the Johto region, so if you haven’t gotten one yet, or are still trying to evolve it into its final stage, here’s how you can catch it in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Players got a first glimpse of Hoppip when Gen 2 was introduced to the franchise with Pokemon Gold & Silver and, as expected, it debuted in Pokemon Go alongside the Johto Pokedex in 2017.

Now, Hoppip will be the star of the upcoming Spotlight Hour, so players will have plenty of chances to catch as many as they want and gather enough Candy to evolve it, and why not, find its Shiny variation.

How to get Hoppip in Pokemon Go

Since it made it into the game, Hoppip has been obtainable through different methods. However, currently, there are only three:

As a wild encounter.

As a Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunt encounters (“Don’t tangle with us!”).

As a trade from other Pokemon Go player.

For those trainers trying to catch a Hoppip in the wild, it will have an increased spawn rate on March 26, 2024, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time, as it will be featured during Spotlight Hour.

Previously, players were able to hatch it from 2 km and 5 km Eggs, as well as fight it in Tier 1 Raids. Additionally, it was rewarded for completing Field Research Tasks like “Play with your buddy: 2022” or Special Research Tasks such as “A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away”.

How to evolve Hoppip into Skiploom and Jumpluff in Pokemon Go

Hoppip’s evolution line has three stages, but luckily for you, it doesn’t have any special requirements, items, or buddy tasks.

To evolve Hoppip into Skiploom, you need to feed it 25 Candy, and then to turn Skiploom into its final form, Jumpluff, you’ll need another 100 Candy.

If you’re low on Candy, the Spotlight Hour event is the perfect time to catch plenty of Hoppip, as they will come with a double Candy bonus. Additionally, you can use Pinap Berries, or transfer your extra Hoppip to Professor Willow.

Can Hoppip be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Hoppip can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, and players will be able to find this particular and elusive version during the Spotlight Hour on March 26, 2024.

Hoppip’s Shiny variation was introduced to the game during its Community Day back in 2022, however, it’s not an easy find, so be patient and tap on as many wild encounters as you can during the event.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Hoppip, its evolution, and Shiny variation in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

