How to get Heracross in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Heracross is one of the most popular bug-type Pokemon from Gen 2, so many fans will be pleased that it has returned in Sword and Shield. Follow our guide below to find out how you can add this herculean creature to your team.

While Sword and Shield may be missing the vast majority of Gen 2 Pokemon, Heracross has managed to make the cut. Those of you that own the Isle of Armor expansion pass will be able to add this bug-type Pokemon to your roster. The forest-dwelling critter is known for its tremendous strength and can lift things 100 times heavier than itself without breaking a sweat.

Heracross has access to some decent bug, fighting, dark, and normal-type attacks. It may not be the most competitive Pokemon in Sword and Shield, but it can pack a mean punch when kitted out with the best moves.

Whether you’re looking to add Heracross to your party or just wanting to complete your Pokdex, then be sure to follow our handy catching guide below.

Where to find Heracross in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Unfortunately, owners of Pokemon Sword will have to trade for Heracross if they wish to add it to their bug collection. Those of you with Pokemon Shield can find Heracross in the Forest of Focus, Challenge Road, and Training Lowlands. However, it only has a 5% spawn rate and favors the following weather conditions: normal, overcast, raining, thunderstorm, intense sun, sandstorm, and fog.

The bipedal bug will appear in any of the above locations and is incredibly easy to spot. If you don’t see Heracross in any of these locations during the above weather conditions, then simply reset the game’s date and time settings.

To do this, hit the HOME button and navigate over to the Switch system menu. From here, you’ll be able to access the date and time settings. Once you’ve selected this option, simply advance the date by one day and then head back over to the game. The weather should instantly change and new Pokemon will appear in the overworld.

Raid Den locations

Fields of Honor

Forest of Focus

Training Lowlands

Workout Sea

Catching Heracross

Unlike most Pokemon in the game, both the male and female versions of Heracross have a minor difference that differentiates them from one another. Male Heracross have horns akin to that of the Rhino Beetle, while the female version has a prominent heart shape that is affixed atop its horn.

Because of this feature, you may want to consider adding both to your party. Fortunately, Heracross has a 45% capture rate and has 50/50 chance of being either male or female, so capturing both shouldn’t be an arduous task.

Heracross’ dual bug/fighting typing makes is 4x weak to flying-type moves and 2x weak to fire attacks. As a result, it’s best that you avoid using these attacks to avoid knocking it out in battle. Instead, simply use normal attacks or those that aren’t super effective.

If you wish to increase your success rate of catching wild Pokemon, then consider using False Swipe. False Swipe inflicts normal type damage and leaves your foe at 1 HP, making it the perfect attack to use when capturing Pokemon. Meanwhile, status effects like Sleep and Paralyze will also increase your captures further.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest news and information.