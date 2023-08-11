How to get World Championships Gastodon code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can get a free Gastrodon during the 2023 Pokemon World Championships with a special code. Here’s a look at the code and details on Gastrodon.

In celebration of the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, Scarlet & Violet players will have the limited opportunity to add one of the creatures used on last year’s championship team.

A free Gastrodon will be made available, and all that players will need is a special Mystery Code.

Here’s a look at the code, plus the moves that Gastrodon will have.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet free Gastrodon code

To claim the special East Sea Gastrodon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will need to enter the following code in the Mystery Gift menu: 23WCSGASTR0D0N.

To redeem the code, open the Poke Portal and choose ‘Mystery Gift.’ Then, select ‘Get with Code/Password.’ After it’s claimed, it will be sent to the Storage Box. This code will be active until August 14.

This Gastrodon is one that Eduardo Cunha used in 2022, when he won the 2022 Pokemon VGC World Championships.

Those who use this code will be able get a Lv. 50 version of Gastrodon, and its moveset includes Earth Power, Icy Wind, Yawn, and Protect. And, this Gastrodon is holding on to a Leftovers.

