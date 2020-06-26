How to get Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield fans have been eager to add Galarian Slowbro to their team ever since the Isle of Armor expansion was announced. However, if you wish to add this new variant to your team, you’ll need to get your hands on some Galarica Twigs first.

Trainers embarking on their new Isle of Armor adventure won’t just need to collect plenty of Watts and Armorite Ore, they’ll also need to look out for Galarica Twigs. This new item is a key component in Galarian Slowpoke’s evolution – in fact, without them, you won’t be able to add this new form to your party.

Finding these game-altering branches can be a little tricky though, particularly when you don’t know where to begin looking for them. Fortunately, our handy guide below outlines where you can find Galarica Twigs and how you can use them to evolve Galarian Slowpoke.

Advertisement

Where to find Galarica Twigs

As you might expect, the twigs can be found under Isle of Armor’s trees. Just like in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s base game, item drops appear as shinies that the player must interact with in order to add them to their item pouch.

Read more: How to get more Watts in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Simply head over to the Forest of Focus and run a lap around the route, taking extra care to spot any sparkling items that appear. You’ll invariably find Galarica Twigs under the forest’s trees and near the path itself. To speed up this farming process, use your bike to quickly cycle through route.

Advertisement

Consider changing your Switch’s date and time settings as this will help to refresh the game's item respawn rate, allowing you to quickly collect the eight Galarica Twigs you need to evolve Galarian Slowpoke.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

What to do with Galarica Twigs

Once you have all eight Galarica Twigs, it’s time to venture on over to the Workout Sea. The island you’re looking for is directly South of the Dojo and is distinguished by its two rocky arches. Make your way to the female NPC and hand her the eight Galarica Twigs.

Read more: How to reset Pokemon EVs in the Isle of Armor

She will then weave the twigs into a Galarica Cuff, which you can then use on your Galarian Slowpoke to evolve it into a special Slowbro. Not only does Galarian Slowbro look incredibly cool, it’s also extremely strong thanks to its unique Psychic/Poison typing.

Advertisement

So there you have it, a quick easy way to farm Galrica Twigs in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion.

Make sure you check out the rest of our Pokemon Sword & Shield guides if you’re struggling to find a specific Pokemon or wish to gain a competitive edge in ranked battles.