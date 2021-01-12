Logo
Pokemon

How to get Frillish in Pokemon Go and evolve it into Jellicent

Published: 12/Jan/2021 17:32

by Daniel Megarry
Frillish and Jellicent Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Frillish has made its debut in Pokemon Go, and its evolution Jellicent has arrived too. Here’s how you can get both of them in the game.

Niantic are kicking off 2021 with plenty of events for Pokemon Go players to get their teeth into. There’s a Sinnoh celebration event, new Collection Challenges to complete, and a ‘surprise encounter’ happening on January 26.

It’s also been announced that Unova species Frillish has finally arrived in the game as a Battle League Season 6 reward. The water/ghost-type Pokemon was first introduced in 2010’s Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

Now, you can get your hands on one in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got all the information you need to do exactly that.

How to get Frillish in Pokemon Go Battle League

Pokemon Frillish
The Pokemon Company
Frillish has arrived in Pokemon Go as a Battle League reward.

As mentioned before, Frillish is a reward that’s been introduced in the second half of Pokemon Go Battle League Season 6. For trainers who are determined to collect ’em all, it will be a must-have addition.

When you reach Rank 20, you’ll be guaranteed an encounter with Frillish, meaning you’ll have the chance to catch one of the hard-to-get creatures and add it to your collection.

Frillish then becomes a potential encounter for all ranks onward.

There are still plenty of chances to compete in the Battle League and increase your rank, including a Kanto Cup in February. The remaining leagues and cups of Season 6 are as follows:

  • Great League: Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • Ultra League and its Premier Cup: Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • Master League, its Premier Cup, Master League Classic, and a to-be-announced special cup: Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • All three leagues and the Ultra League Premier Cup: Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM PST.
  • Kanto Cup: Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

How to evolve Frillish to Jellicent in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Jellicent
The Pokemon Company
Frillish can be evolved into Jellicent in Pokemon Go.

Once you’ve caught yourself a Frillish, you’ll probably be wondering how to get its evolved form Jellicent next. Like other Pokemon in the game, you’ll have to collect 50 Candy to evolve Frillish into Jellicent.

With the addition of Frillisha and Jellicent, Pokemon Go’s roster of Unova region creatures is slowly filling out. Make sure you get your hands on these two to keep your in-game Pokedex up to date.

Rust

Dafran goes rogue and wipes out campers in OfflineTV’s Rust server

Published: 12/Jan/2021 17:28

by Alex Garton
Dafran on Rust
Twitch: dafran/ Facepunch Studios

Dafran

It’s fair to say that Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca was not too happy when a set of campers killed him after he left Military Tunnels on Rust. He decided to take matters into his own hands and brutally take out the perpetrators himself.

With OfflineTV’s Abe ‘Baboabe’ Chung opting to create two separate servers, the RP and PVP players have been split up. Of course, with every single player on ‘The Badlands’ server looking to PvP, it hasn’t taken long for it to descend into constant chaos.

One player at the center of the PvP action on ‘The Badlands’ server is popular Twitch streamer dafran. Despite enjoying Rust, it’s obvious he’s getting extremely frustrated with the number of campers on the server.

On his January 11 stream, after being killed by a group of players waiting for him to leave a tunnel, he decided to hunt each of them down in frustration to take his revenge.

Rust player holding weapon
Facepunch Studios
OfflineTV’s RP server is called ‘The Divide’ and their PVP server is called ‘The Badlands’.

Dafran takes brutal revenge on campers

During his January 11 stream, dafran was taking on Military Tunnels with one of his teammates. After gathering all of the loot, they attempted to leave the tunnel, however, a set of campers were waiting for them. They immediately killed dafran, leaving him no chance to fight back.

After he respawned, he began to voice his frustration about people who wait and camp to kill players, stating “oh my god dude, like what the f**k is that s**t, is that how we’re playing?.”

It was at this point that dafran decided he was going to find the campers and take revenge on them. When he arrived at their location, his friend had talked them down and the campers began apologizing to dafran. Speaking back to them, he made it seem like he was going to forgive them before gunning them down at point-blank range.

His teammate wasn’t too pleased about dafran’s decision to shoot the players, but he insisted that they deserved it by saying that “we’re doing Military Tunnel and they sit like this… we’re not going to take their stuff, but they deserved to die.”

In the end, dafran’s choice to seek revenge made for a great set of stream highlights and acts as a warning for any other future campers waiting outside of Military Tunnels.

First with Symfuhny, and now with a group of campers, dafran is slowly building a reputation for being absolutely ruthless on ‘The Badlands’ server. There’s no doubt that we’ll see him take on another revenge mission in the near future, fingers crossed it’s sooner rather than later.