How to get Frillish in Pokemon Go and evolve it into Jellicent

Frillish has made its debut in Pokemon Go, and its evolution Jellicent has arrived too. Here’s how you can get both of them in the game.

Niantic are kicking off 2021 with plenty of events for Pokemon Go players to get their teeth into. There’s a Sinnoh celebration event, new Collection Challenges to complete, and a ‘surprise encounter’ happening on January 26.

It’s also been announced that Unova species Frillish has finally arrived in the game as a Battle League Season 6 reward. The water/ghost-type Pokemon was first introduced in 2010’s Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

Now, you can get your hands on one in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got all the information you need to do exactly that.

How to get Frillish in Pokemon Go Battle League

As mentioned before, Frillish is a reward that’s been introduced in the second half of Pokemon Go Battle League Season 6. For trainers who are determined to collect ’em all, it will be a must-have addition.

Read More: How to get free Gucci avatar items in Pokemon Go

When you reach Rank 20, you’ll be guaranteed an encounter with Frillish, meaning you’ll have the chance to catch one of the hard-to-get creatures and add it to your collection.

Frillish then becomes a potential encounter for all ranks onward.

There are still plenty of chances to compete in the Battle League and increase your rank, including a Kanto Cup in February. The remaining leagues and cups of Season 6 are as follows:

Great League: Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

Ultra League and its Premier Cup: Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

Master League, its Premier Cup, Master League Classic, and a to-be-announced special cup: Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

All three leagues and the Ultra League Premier Cup: Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

Kanto Cup: Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1 PM to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1 PM PST.

How to evolve Frillish to Jellicent in Pokemon Go

Once you’ve caught yourself a Frillish, you’ll probably be wondering how to get its evolved form Jellicent next. Like other Pokemon in the game, you’ll have to collect 50 Candy to evolve Frillish into Jellicent.

With the addition of Frillisha and Jellicent, Pokemon Go’s roster of Unova region creatures is slowly filling out. Make sure you get your hands on these two to keep your in-game Pokedex up to date.