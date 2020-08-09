For a limited time, Pokemon players can get their hands on a shiny Amoonguss in Sword & Shield. Here is how you can obtain your free monster right now.

In Korea, Pokemon is currently hosting a Trainer's Cup, and to celebrate they have given viewers a chance to snag a shiny Amoonguss in Sword & Shield.

Fortunately, the giveaway can be redeemed in every region. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the special Gen V Poison/Grass-type character.

On August 8, Pokemon Korea issued a code to viewers watching the Trainers Cup stream to receive a unique reward. When redeemed, the mystery gift will land Sword & Shield players a rare shiny Amoonguss.

The poisonous mushroom was first introduced in Black and White which originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2010. Luckily the giveaway works in all regions, but ends at 14:59 UTC August 10th – so act fast!

How to get free shiny Amoonguss in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Step 1: Start your game and go to the menu once your save is loaded.

Start your game and go to the menu once your save is loaded. Step 2: Head to the Mystery Gift tab and go to Get A Mystery Gift. Then click Get with Code/Password.

Head to the Mystery Gift tab and go to Get A Mystery Gift. Then click Get with Code/Password. Step 3: Enter the code TRA1NERSCUP.

Enter the code Step 4: Select Amoonguss Gift.

After completing the following steps, the Pokemon should be added to one of your boxes, which you can access from your menu. And that's it! Now the shiny creature is all yours.

Those interested in obtaining the fifth generation character have to be quick, as the giveaway ends on August 10. Considering how much time it takes to get a shiny in the wild, this is a deal you won't want to miss out on.

Despite releasing in November 2019, Sword & Shield is already the third best-selling game in the entire franchise. The title will also get its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, this Fall, so fans have a lot to be excited for.