How to get free rare Pikachu Special Delivery card from Pokemon Center - Dexerto

How to get free rare Pikachu Special Delivery card from Pokemon Center

Published: 9/Nov/2020 23:24

by Brent Koepp
pokemon center rare promo
The Pokemon Company / PokeGuardian

The Pokemon Center is giving away a Pikachu promo trading card for a limited time. Here is how you can get your hands on the rare collectible now.

Despite releasing in 1996, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen a major explosion in popularity in 2020. Items once traded away on playgrounds are worth as much as a house.

Collectors looking to add rare collectibles to their collection are in luck as the Pokemon Center is giving away a new Pikachu promo for a limited time only. Here is how you can get it.

Players can get their hand on this adorable Pikachu promo for a limited time.

How to get Special Delivery Pikachu promo Pokemon card

On November 9, the Pokemon Center announced that they are giving away a rare Pikachu card to celebrate the launch of their new Canadian site. However, United States fans are also able to get the promo.

The item is called “Special Delivery Pikachu” and features the adorable Electric mascot wearing a delivery man’s hat and satchel. The collectible will only be available for a limited time.

While it is technically a basic card, promo items have been in higher demand ever since the TCG’s explosion in popularity in the last two years. Below is how you can get the card:

  • Step 1: If you are US fan, go to the Pokemon Center here. Canadian fans can go to the newly launched website.
  • Step 2: Spend up to $20 on items in the store, and then add them to the cart. If it worked, you should see “Pokémon TCG: Special Delivery Pikachu Promo Card SKU: 158-14137” added to your order.
  • Step 3: Checkout with the promo in your cart, and they will ship you the Pikachu card with your items.
The Pikachu promo will be added your checkout basket after spending $20.

While the card isn’t going to be super rare in 2020, who knows, those holding on to it for another 10 years may be surprised at what it could eventually be worth.

If nothing else, serious collectors will be sure to want this – so grab them while supplies last. Unfortunately, the promo only seems to be for Canada and the US at the time of writing.

Rumor claims Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed yet again

Published: 9/Nov/2020 23:20

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

Even though the highly anticipated first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed numerous times, a new rumor has suggested that the game will once again be getting pushed back, this time into 2021, although the details are a bit sketchy.

At this point, Cyberpunk 2077 is known for three things: it’s amazing-looking open world, Keanu Reeves, and it’s many, many delays. Originally supposed to released in April 2020, the game has now been pushed back three times and has had four seperate release dates.

While many fans thought its delay to November would be its last, especially with the game going “gold”, that turned out not to be the case when CD Projekt Red shocked the gaming community and announced its delay to December 2020, with the developer citing problems with the current-gen version of the game. Now, it seems like this might not be the last if a new rumor is to be believed.

Recently, a Twitter user by the name of Tiffany Treadmore hinted that Cyberpunk 2077 may indeed be getting delayed to 2021. According to GameRevolution, who originally reported this story, this user is a reliable leaker and correctly predicted a previous Nintendo Direct date, as well as E3 2020’s cancellation.

The tweet doesn’t outright say that Cyberpunk will get delayed again but rather asks in a very suspicious way what people how people will react if it happens. The way she words the tweet and the subsequent follow-up tweet, hints that the user may indeed have some sort of insider information, stating that they’ve heard “unhappy things.”

That being said, it’s important to take this with a MASSIVE grain of salt. While this person has correctly leaked certain things in the past, they have far from an extremely reputable source who gets everything right. On top of that, previous rumors indicate that the developers at CDPR don’t know about the delays until they are announced, questioning this source even further.

That being said, it wouldn’t be shocking if the game was indeed delayed again. It is very clearly having a troubled development cycle in one way, shape, or form, so another delay, now into 2021, isn’t that hard of a thought to wrap one’s head around. At this point, we’ll just have to wait and see.