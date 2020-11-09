How to get free rare Pikachu Special Delivery card from Pokemon Center - Dexerto

The Pokemon Center is giving away a Pikachu promo trading card for a limited time. Here is how you can get your hands on the rare collectible now.

Despite releasing in 1996, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen a major explosion in popularity in 2020. Items once traded away on playgrounds are worth as much as a house.

Collectors looking to add rare collectibles to their collection are in luck as the Pokemon Center is giving away a new Pikachu promo for a limited time only. Here is how you can get it.

How to get Special Delivery Pikachu promo Pokemon card

On November 9, the Pokemon Center announced that they are giving away a rare Pikachu card to celebrate the launch of their new Canadian site. However, United States fans are also able to get the promo.

The item is called “Special Delivery Pikachu” and features the adorable Electric mascot wearing a delivery man’s hat and satchel. The collectible will only be available for a limited time.

While it is technically a basic card, promo items have been in higher demand ever since the TCG’s explosion in popularity in the last two years. Below is how you can get the card:

Step 1: If you are US fan, go to the Pokemon Center here. Canadian fans can go to the newly launched website.

If you are US fan, go to the Pokemon Center here. Canadian fans can go to the newly launched website. Step 2: Spend up to $20 on items in the store, and then add them to the cart. If it worked, you should see “Pokémon TCG: Special Delivery Pikachu Promo Card SKU: 158-14137” added to your order.

Spend up to $20 on items in the store, and then add them to the cart. If it worked, you should see “Pokémon TCG: Special Delivery Pikachu Promo Card SKU: 158-14137” added to your order. Step 3: Checkout with the promo in your cart, and they will ship you the Pikachu card with your items.

While the card isn’t going to be super rare in 2020, who knows, those holding on to it for another 10 years may be surprised at what it could eventually be worth.

If nothing else, serious collectors will be sure to want this – so grab them while supplies last. Unfortunately, the promo only seems to be for Canada and the US at the time of writing.