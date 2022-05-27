How to get free Pokemon Go Fest tickets: Golden Razz Berry hunt rules

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is coming up, and Niantic has revealed a way for Trainers to win a ticket to the event on Twitter. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to enter.

Every year, Pokemon Go has provided trainers with a worldwide, two-day event aptly named: Go Fest.

The $14.99 ticketed event brings players together for community-focused tasks, whether it be a bonus after catching three million Pikachu or sending two million gifts to friends.

On May 27, Niantic announced a Twitter-based giveaway that allows 50 trainers a chance to win tickets to the annual event which takes place June 4 and 5 this year.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Golden Razz Berry Hunt

The Twitter-based giveaway runs from now until May 31, 2022, at 6 am PDT — but how do you enter?

We’re excited to announce that we’re giving away #PokemonGOFest2022 tickets in our first-ever Golden Razz Berry hunt sweepstakes! From now until May 31, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. PDT, scour @PokemonGOapp on Twitter for posts that include a Golden Razz Berry. See below for more rules: pic.twitter.com/usy19ok5f5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2022

They explained: “Retweet posts that include a Golden Razz Berry. Follow @PokemonGOapp on Twitter. Fifty people who correctly Retweet a post that includes a Golden Razz Berry will be selected at random to win a ticket to Pokémon GO Fest! Terms and conditions apply. #GetOutAndGO”

Retweet posts that include a Golden Razz Berry. Follow @PokemonGOapp on Twitter. Fifty people who correctly Retweet a post that includes a Golden Razz Berry will be selected at random to win a ticket to Pokémon GO Fest! Terms and conditions apply. #GetOutAndGO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2022

Trainers instantly became excited for the chance to win and began scrolling Twitter to retweet any and all posts that included a Razz Berry.

However, many were left confused after failing to find any — leading them to believe that the posts that include a Razz Berry will be made during the giveaway timeframe.

Advertisement

So head over to Twitter and keep an eye out so you can be one of the 50 people who win a ticket. However, if you already have a ticket, you can head over to our Pokemon GO hub to begin getting ready for the worldwide event.