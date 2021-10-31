How to get free Pokemon Global Exhibition 2021 Charizard in Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players can claim a free special Charizard for a limited time only. The ‘mon is being given out to celebrate the end of Global Exhibition 2021 and is champion Leonardo ‘Ilbona’ Bonanomi’s winning Pokemon.

The Global Exhibition 2021 event pitted the highest-ranking competitive players from the Players Cup and other worldwide events against each other for some serious battles in the Gen VIII Nintendo Switch game.

Ilbona, an Italian VGC (Video Game Championships) player, reigned victorious in the Global Finals using a Charizard – which is now being given out for free for all Pokemon Sword & Shield players for a limited time. Here’s how to get it.

How to claim free special Charizard in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Leonardo’s Charizard is special because it is competitive-ready, but you can use it regardless of whether that’s your thing or not. It is level 100, has max IVs, a Timid Nature, and is capable of Gigantamaxing. It knows Protect, Blast Burn, Heat Wave, and Hurricane.

Here’s what you need to do to get it:

Boot up Pokemon Sword or Shield. Open the main menu by pressing X, then select Mystery Gift. Choose the Get A Mystery Gift option. Select Get With Code/Password. Enter “GL0BALCHAMP2021” into the text box and click OK.

Once you’ve redeemed the code, the ‘mon will appear in your Pokemon Box, holding a Life Orb.

You only have until November 3, 2021, to redeem Leonardo’s Charizard so act fast.