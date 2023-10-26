How to get free NAIC Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A Championship-winning Pokemon will be available as a free download in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as a powerful Dragapult will be given away via the Mystery Gift system.

The latest Pokemon that will given away as a Mystery Gift is special, as a few Pokemon that prove themselves on the battlefield can earn the ultimate achievement of becoming part of the games, as is the case with the Dragapult that was used to win the 2023 North American International Championships.

The winner of the 2023 NAIC was Alex Gómez Berna from Spain, whose team consisted of a Dragapult, Chien-Pao, Iron Hands, Dondozo, Ting-Lu, and Flutter Mane. To celebrate this victory, their Dragapult is being added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet via a Mystery Gift.

The players who want to utilize the power of this mighty dragon can do so, as it will be added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet during a major international tournament. Here’s how to claim the NAIC Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company Dragapult is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

How to get the NAIC Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to the official Pokemon website, the Mystery Gift code for the NAIC Dragapult will be distributed during the 2024 Latin America International Championships livestreams on November 17- 19.

Once the NAIC Dragapult code has been revealed, fans will have until November 20, 2023, at 3:59 p.m. PST to claim it. The code can be claimed once per save file, but players can create multiple accounts if they want to bypass this restriction.

The NAIC Dragapult has the Jolly Nature and the Clear Body Ability. It knows Dragon Darts, Phantom Force, U-turn, and Tera Blast. The NAIC’s Dragapult has the Ghost Tera Type, providing a STAB Boost to Phantom Force.

The NAIC Dragapult is a powerful Pokemon, but it’s especially useful for Pokemon Scarlet players, as Dragapult is usually a Pokemon Violet exclusive. This will allow Pokemon Scarlet fans to claim the Dragonpult without needing to trade with other players while also adding a competitive beast to their team.