How to get free Kibo’s Pikachu Mystery Gift in Pokemon Sword & Shield

To celebrate the end of 2020, The Pokemon Company is giving out a special ‘mon from space in Sword & Shield. Here is how to claim your galactic Kibo’s Pikachu for free right now for a limited time.

Pokemon fans around the world were wowed when the beloved Nintendo franchise made an appearance on the International Space Station during the epic Space Sunrise live event on December 31.

Pokemon Sword & Shield gets galactic gift for New Year’s

As Japan rang in the New Year, popular monsters such as Pikachu and Rayquaza showed up on the International Space Station using incredible AR technology. While the livestream closed without any major announcements from Game Freak, viewers were given a special Pikachu in Sword & Shield.

Thankfully it can be claimed by anyone. The unique version of the adorable mascot is themed after the Kibo space module that is apart of the ISS. Adorably, the character holds a Comet Shard, while sporting the moves Thunderbolt, Swift, Wish, & Celebrate. It also has a special Ribbon.

Players will have to act quick though as the limited time Mystery Gift expires on January 15.

How to claim free Kibo’s Pikachu in Sword & Shield

Step 1: After booting up your Sword & Shield save, press X and scroll down to the Mystery Gift menu.

Step 2: Click "Get a Mystery Gift" and select "Get via Internet."

Step 3: Select "KIBO's PIKACHU GIFT" and you are done. If you have an internet connection, it should drop the 'mon into your game instantly.

While some may be let down by the promotion being yet another Pikachu, the free reward was a pretty neat tie-in for those that tuned in to the epic galactic livestream event.

As we head into 2021, it’s unclear whether Sword & Shield will get any more future content. But with Pokemon celebrating its 25th anniversary in just a few months, fans have a lot to be excited for.