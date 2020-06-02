How to get free special editions of the Pokemon Sword Shield starters

The good news keeps coming for Pokemon fans as it has been revealed trainers can now get Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble with their Hidden Abilities for free in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

This comes off the back of the much anticipated Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor release date reveal. The 3:30 trailer also revealed further details about both the upcoming DLCs.

Any other day though, being able to get special versions of the Galar starter Pokemon - for free - would be much bigger news. All you need is a copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield, Pokemon Home and an internet connection.

Claim Hidden Ability Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble

Here's how to do it:

Transfer one or more Pokemon between Pokemon Sword or Shield and the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home Launch the mobile device version of Pokemon Home (yes it has to be the mobile version) Open the menu by tapping the button at the bottom of the screen Select Mystery Gifts Select Gift Box Choose the Gift Box that you'd like to claim. Select Claim, and the Pokemon will be deposited into your Pokemon Home Box

For the gifts to work both versions of Pokemon Home (Switch and mobile) will need to be linked to the same account.

What are the Hidden Abilities?

Hidden Abilities were added to Pokemon games in Gen 5. These abilities generally cannot obtained via Pokemon in the wild.

Providing evolved forms also have a Hidden Ability, they will keep them upon evolving. Naturally, they make a Pokemon more powerful too.

Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble's Hidden Abilities are as follows:

Grookey - Grassy Terrain: It boosts the power of Grass-type moves used by affected species by 30%

Scorbunny - Libero: The Pokemon will change its type to be the same type as the move it is using

Sobble - Sniper: Powers up moves if they become critical hits when attacking.

These gifts are already available to claim now. The Pokemon Company didn't state how long you have to claim them so do so while you can!