How to get free Genesect, Marshadow, and Volcanion in Pokemon Sword & Shield￼

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans in Canada, Australia, and the US will finally be able to join in on the Mythical distribution happening through GameStop and Target. Below are the details for getting a code.

While Pokemon Sword & Shield are quickly approaching their close as the current generation of games, many fans are still hoping to add a handful of rare species to their teams.

Over the past several months, the Mythical Pokemon Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow have been available in different parts of the world as codes for Sword & Shield, and they are now popping up in new locations.

This giveaway comes alongside other recent Pokemon code gifts, including the GameStop exclusive Shiny Eternatus code and Ash’s Pokemon team as part of the Pokemon Journeys anime celebration. While these Pokemon may not be transferrable to Scarlet & Violet when they release in November, they are still great additions to fan collections.

How to get the GameStop Mythical Distribution codes

According to a Twitter post shared by Serebii.net, the Mythical Pokemon Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow will be available in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US at participating GameStop locations.

For those looking to grab these rare species, the Pokemon Genesect and Volcanion will be available in the US and Canada at GameStop from October 16 through October 29 while Marshadow will be distributed at Target from October 30 to November 12.

In Australia and New Zealand, the codes will be given out at JB Hi-Fi from October 16 through November 18.

This is exciting news for Pokemon fans who were worried about missing out on the distribution, and also marks what could be the last distribution for the Gen 8 era. Because of this, those in the participating areas will want to make sure to snag codes before the event concludes in November.