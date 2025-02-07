Pokemon Day 2025 is just around the corner, and fans can celebrate by claiming a free Flying-Tera Type Eevee for Scarlet & Violet at their local GameStop.

The Pokemon Company is starting to ramp up for February 27, when news about upcoming games will hopefully be given. To get fans excited for Pokemon Day 2025, a new Scarlet & Violet distribution containing a free Flying-Tera Type Eevee has been announced.

Unlike most Scarlet & Violet freebies, which have been distributed via Mystery Gift codes online, players will need to get this cute little Eevee in person at their local GameStop stores.

How to get a free Flying-Tera Type Eevee at GameStop

As shared on GameStop social media accounts, Scarlet & Violet players who wish to get this special Pokemon, will have to stop at GameStop locations to claim a code card.

It is important to note that physical distributions are limited by the quantity of cards at each location. Because of this, they can run out quickly.

The Pokemon Day 2025 Eevee distribution will run from February 7 through February 27. Codes not claimed after this date will no longer be usable.

How to claim your free Flying-Tera Type Eevee

Claiming physical codes is done in the same order as digital distribution codes. To claim your Eevee, follow the steps below:

Open the game menu by pressing X. Select ‘Poke Portal‘ on the right side menu. Tap the ‘Mystery Gift‘ option at the bottom of the menu. Go to the ‘Get With Code/Password‘ option. Enter the code and that’s it!

To ensure you are able to get your free Eevee code, we recommend going to a GameStop in the area at the start of the distribution, as codes will likely be depleted by the end of the event window.

Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides such as a list of all current Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes and all Scarlet & Violet trade codes.