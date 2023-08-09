How to get free Charizard ex Hyper Rare card on Pokemon TCG Live

The Pokemon Company is set to giveaway a free Charizard ex Hyper Rare card on Pokemon TCG Live during the 2023 World Championships. Here’s how to get it.

After over a year of beta access, Pokemon TCG Live took over as the company’s official game client on June 8, 2023, just three days after Pokemon TCG Online servers were officially shut down.

TPCi has offered a handful of giveaways through the game since then, with the most recent being Full Art Iono during the North American International Championships.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon World Championships 2023 are taking place soon in Yokohama, Japan, and Pokemon has yet another TCG Live giveaway planned for fans. Here’s how interested trainers can claim one for themselves.

Pokemon

Free Hyper Rare Charizard ex on Pokemon TCG Live

It’s important to note that the Hyper Rare Charizard ex being given away by Pokemon is not a physical card. Instead, players will be able to redeem a code for the digital card inside of TCG Live.

The code for the Hyper Rare Charizard ex will be made available during the upcoming Twitch live stream during the 2023 World Championships, which is taking place August 11-13 in Japan.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this article when the code has been revealed, but fans can watch the Pokemon TCG stream on Twitch as soon as the event starts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to Redeem code on Pokemon TCG Live

Here are the steps to redeem a code on Pokemon TCG Live on Android, Windows, and Mac OS devices:

Open Pokemon TCG Live and click on Shop At the top, you’ll see the “Redeem” option Enter your code under the camera box, and click submit code On the right side, you’ll see the reward box. At the bottom, click “Collect All.”

For iPhone and iPad users, you’ll have to redeem the code on the Pokemon TCG Live website.

Click the link above and log into the website Enter the code and click the “Submit Code” button At the bottom, click “Redeem” to recieve your Charizard ex Hyper Rare card

While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips