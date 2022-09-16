How to get free Ash’s Lucario code for Pokemon Sword & Shield

Another free code has been added to Pokemon Sword & Shield, and this time it’s Ash’s Lucario! We’ve got all the details you need to claim one for yourself right here.

As part of an ongoing promotion, a free code is being given out to Pokemon Sword & Shield fans each week to claim one of the creatures that Ash has used on his team in the Pokemon Journeys anime series.

While these codes are given out during the Japanese broadcast of the anime, trainers all around the world can claim them. The latest one provides Ash’s Lucario, and you can find the code you need below.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Ash’s Lucario in Pokemon Sword & Shield

To claim Ash’s Lucario in Pokemon Sword & Shield, you need to enter the following code in the Mystery Gift menu: HAD0UW0CATCH.

You can access the Mystery Gift menu by pressing X, choosing Mystery Gift, and then selecting the ‘Get a Mystery Gift with Code/Password’ option.

As long as you’re connected to the internet, the code will be redeemed and your new Lucario will automatically be sent to a Pokemon Storage Box.

About Ash’s Lucario Mystery Gift

Ash’s Lucario arrives at Level 80 and knows the moves Aura Sphere, Bullet Punch, Reversal, and Steel Beam. It has the Inner Focus ability and a Serious nature.

Riolu has always been quite a rare spawn in Sword & Shield so this is a perfect opportunity to get a powerful Lucario and skip the evolution process altogether.

You can claim Ash’s Lucario until Thursday, September 29, 2022, so don’t wait around too long to use this code.

It’s worth pointing out that although Lucario is the latest Mystery Gift code to be revealed, you can still claim Ash’s Sirfetch’d until Thursday, September 22, 2022. You can find that code here.