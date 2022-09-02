How to get free Ash’s Gengar code for Pokemon Sword & Shield

Celebrating the Pokemon Journey’s anime, Japan is distributing a variety of Ash’s partner Pokemon for trainers, with the latest being Ash’s Gengar. Here’s how to redeem the code for Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Since its launch, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash all over the Pokemon World, with the series ending with the Master’s Tournament.

To celebrate the event, Japan is distributing codes for Ash’s partner ‘mon through Sword & Shield.

Trainers can redeem the code regardless of their region, with the latest being Ash’s Gengar. here’s how to do so.

How to download Ash’s Gengar in Pokemon Sword & Shield

To acquire Ash’s Gengar, trainers simply need to input this code into the Mystery Gift menu in SwSh: GENNGER0GE94

Here’s how to access the Mystery Gift menu:

Start Pokemon Sword & Shield on your Switch

Press X to open the menu and select “Mystery Gift”

Select “Get a Mystery Gift“

Select “Get with Code/Password“

Enter GENNGER0GE94

As long as you’re connected to the internet, the game will download your new Gengar.

About Ash’s Gengar Mystery Gift

While Ash’s Dragonite is still available until September 8, 2022, the company has already begun distributing Ash’s Gengar, which will be available until September 15, 2022.

The Gengar arrives at level 80 knowing the moves Shadow Ball, Sludge Bomb, Dazzling Gleam, and Will-O-Wisp, which are the moves it currently knows in the anime.

While Gengar is readily available in the Galar Region, the moves Ash’s Gengar comes with are only available via TM’s — with the exception of Shadow Ball, of course.

We’re set to receive two more distribution codes for Ash’s partner Pokemon in the coming weeks, and we’ll be sure to update you when they release.