How to get Flying Tera Type Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

An early purchase bonus is available for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, giving players a chance to get an exclusive Flying Tera Type Pikachu that’s normally unavailable in the game.

It’s become tradition for Pokemon games to offer bonuses for trainers who purchase a game within the first few months of release, and it’s now been confirmed this will be the case with Scarlet & Violet too.

The early purchase bonus this time around will be a special Pikachu that knows the move Fly (which it normally can’t learn) and can temporarily become Flying-type when it Terastallizes during battle.

You can find all the details you need to make sure you don’t miss out on this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet early purchase bonus below.

The Pokemon Company This sparkly Pikachu can be yours.

How to get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet early purchase bonus

In order to be eligible for the Flying Tera Type Pikachu early purchase bonus, you’ll need to start playing a copy of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on your Switch before Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

It doesn’t matter whether you purchase a retail copy or a downloadable version of the game – either will qualify for the early purchase bonus.

Be aware that an internet connection is required to claim the Flying Tera Type Pikachu, and you’ll also need a Nintendo Account (although you don’t need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online).

How to claim Flying Tera Type Pikachu in Scarlet & Violet

Once you’ve got your copy of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ready, you can claim your early purchase bonus by visiting the in-game Mystery Gift menu and choosing the ‘Get via Internet’ option.

It’s been confirmed that you’ll need to play at least one hour of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet before the Mystery Gift menu will be available, so make sure you have time to do that before the expiry date.

That’s everything you need to know to claim this early purchase bonus! Check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

