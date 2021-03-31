How to get Flower Crown Happiny in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Popular Normal-type Chansey has an adorable baby pre-evolution that can be found in Pokemon Go. Here is how you can get the adorable Happiny’s Flower Crown variant during the Easter event.

Although Happiny originally made it Go debut in 2019, the adorable Normal-type is getting a special rare variant for the 2021 Easter event on April 4. The alternate forme has the baby ‘mon wearing a Flower Crown on its head.

Newcomers to the mobile title unfamiliar with the Chansey pre-evolution may be wondering how to get the Gen IV creature during the Spring celebration. Here is everything you need to know on how to find it.

Happiny in Pokemon Go

Unlike most ‘mon who spawn in the overworld, Happiny is found in Eggs. Taking advantage of the Easter event’s themes in April, players will be able to get the special variant of the Sinnoh Pokemon if they hatch it during the Spring celebration.

Starting from April 4 at 10:00 AM, 2km Eggs hatched before April 8 at 8:00 PM local time may contain a Happiny that is wearing the adorable Easter Flower Crown.

Niantic is allowing the creature’s rare accessory to carry over to its evolution into Chansey and Blissey. Those lucky enough to hatch a Shiny Happiny will truly have something special on their hands.

How to get Flower Crown Happiny in Pokemon Go

While the above outlined when and how to get the special Happiny, below we will quickly break down an easy to follow step guide on how to catch the Easter variant.

Step 1: Log in to Go on April 4 at 10:00 AM local time

Log in to Go on April 4 at 10:00 AM local time Step 2: Go to your local PokeStops and spin them to receive 2km Eggs. You can hop in your car and drive around to increase your chances of getting the items.

Go to your local PokeStops and spin them to receive 2km Eggs. You can hop in your car and drive around to increase your chances of getting the items. Step 3: One you have 2km Eggs, put them in an Incubator. You can buy more of these from the Shop if you don’t have any.

One you have 2km Eggs, put them in an Incubator. You can buy more of these from the Shop if you don’t have any. Step 4: Walk around for 2km until the Eggs in your incubators hatch. Driving around in a car will speed this up. Also make sure to turn Adventure Sync on in the settings.

Walk around for 2km until the Eggs in your incubators hatch. Driving around in a car will speed this up. Also make sure to turn Adventure Sync on in the settings. Step 5: Once they hatch, it’s random as to which ‘mon you get. Keep collecting them until you get Happiny. You have until April 8 at 8:00 PM to collect eggs and hatch them for the Flower Crown variant.

In a way, it’s actually fitting that Pokemon Go players have to go out to PokeStops to hunt for Eggs that may have the Pokemon you want inside. The Easter event tie in is pretty neat.

That said, there are a handful of characters that can be hatched from the item. So it’s anyone’s guess at how long it may take Trainers to score a Happiny specifically. At least it’s only 2km – it could be worse.