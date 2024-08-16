How to get exclusive Pokemon Worlds 2024 collectible coin

Pokemon Worlds 2024 is in full swing and the exclusive merch has gone down incredibly well with the community so far – although there have already been concerns over “scalpers” and potential stock issues.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a celebratory piece of merchandise to commemorate the sun-soaked event, there’s a Pokemon Worlds 2024 collectible coin up for grabs on the Pokemon Center right now, featuring the beloved Snorkelchu.

Available for both UK and US Pokemon collectors, this coin can be nabbed by completing a qualifying purchase through the Pokemon Center – £50 or $50 respectively, depending on your location – and it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of niche collectibles.

To get your hands on this coin, add your qualifying order to your basket on the Pokemon Center website. Then, use the appropriate code in the ‘Enjoy Pokemon’ section on the checkout screen:

The US code is coin24us with no spaces or capital letters.

with no spaces or capital letters. The code for the UK is coin24uk, again with no capitals or spaces.

Once you’ve typed in the code and hit enter, it should be automatically added into your cart. If you don’t see it pop up, try refreshing your page, and if that doesn’t work, head to an official Pokemon social media page to double check if any stock issues have been reported.

Dexerto Pokemon Worlds 2024 coin in the Pokemon Center cart, alongside other essential purchases.

The Worlds 2024 promotional coin will be available for fans to pick up from August 15 to September 30, or while stocks last. If you’re keen on adding this to your collection, it’s worth heading to the Pokemon Center site and checking it out for yourself ASAP.

Special events like the Pokemon World Championships are always a great time to pick up collector’s items like coins, pin badges, and plushes. Check out our breakdown of all the official Worlds 2024 merchandise to see if there’s anything else you need for your collection.