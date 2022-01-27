How to get Espeon & Umbreon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The iconic Gen II Eeveelution duo can be evolved and added to your team in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Espeon and Umbreon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Alongside Eevee, the Psychic and Dark types are two of the most nostalgic ‘mon from the early Generations for many players. Debuted in Gold & Silver, the duo even went on to become the starters in Pokemon Colosseum.

Fans of Espeon and Umbreon are in luck as they’re both in Pokemon Legends Arceus, though they require special evolution techniques to get them.

How to evolve Espeon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before you can obtain Espeon or Umbreon, you need an Eevee. Check out our guide for how to find and catch one easily.

Follow the below steps to evolve the Psychic-type in the Hisui region:

If it isn’t already, make sure Eevee is in your Party at all times. It needs a high Friendship Level to evolve and this is the fastest way. After battling with it for a while, change the time of day to daytime by going to a camp and speaking to the Galaxy Member. If ready to evolve, the Pokemon’s Poke Ball icon will be flashing in the Party menu. Click it and then “Evolve” > “Do it!” Before evolving, make sure to switch out any Fairy-type move Eevee may have equipped otherwise it could change into Sylveon instead. If performed correctly, you will now be the proud owner of an Espeon.

How to evolve Umbreon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The steps below explain how to evolve the Dark-type in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Like with Espeon, keep Eevee in your Party with you as a high Friendship Level is needed. After a while, switch the time of day to nighttime by going to a camp and talking to the Galaxy Member. If it can evolve, the ‘mon’s Poke Ball will be flashing in the Party menu. Click it and then “Evolve” > “Do it!” but first remember to ensure Eevee doesn’t have a Fairy-type move equipped! It will now transform into Umbreon.

You can also find the two Eeveelutions in Space-time Distortions once that feature becomes unlocked, though they’re a rare spawn.

How to check Friendship Level in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To check the Friendship Level of your Eevee in the game, you need to complete Request 28 in Jubilife Village. It unlocks after beating the very first Noble Pokemon.

Finish the side quest for Belamy by showing him a Pokemon you’ve befriended and he will then check any time for you. He is standing north of the Pastures.

Now that you have Espeon and Umbreon on your team in Pokemon Legends Arceus, check out more guides to help you on your Hisui adventure:

