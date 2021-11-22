How to get Elekid, Electabuzz & Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond has three exclusive Pokemon in its ranks – Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire – which will be highly sought after by trainers. Here, we’ll explain how to get each of them, where the spawn locations are, and more.

There’s a big list of exclusive Pokemon that can only be caught on either Diamond or Pearl in the Sinnoh region.

While this is an immediate barrier for players looking to X off as many Pokemon on the Pokedex as possible, there’s still a way to get this evolution chain on both games.

So, let’s take a look at how to get Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire in the remakes…

How to get Elekid, Electabuzz & Electivire

Elekid: Spawns in the Grand Underground.

Spawns in the Grand Underground. Electabuzz: Elekid evolves at level 30.

Elekid evolves at level 30. Electivire: Evolve Electabuzz holding the Electrizer item.

How to get Electivire in Brilliant Diamond: Evolution method explained

You can only evolve your Electabuzz into an Electivire if it’s holding the Electrizer item. Once you have one and it’s holding it, trade the Pokemon to evolve it.

Here’s how it works:

Load up Pokemon Diamond or Pearl on Nintendo Switch. Visit the Ground Underground. Head to any of these locations: Dazzling Cave, Whiteout Cave, Stargleam Cavern, and Glacial Cavern. Find and catch as many Elekids as it takes until one is holding an Electrizer. Level up Elekid to level 30, until it evolves to Electabuzz. Trade Electabuzz with another trainer and it will evolve, holding the item.

How to get Electrizer in Pokemon BDSP

Elekids found in the Ground Underground can be caught in the wild holding the Electrizer item. This is the starting point for completing the Elekid, Electabuzz & Electivire evolution set.

There is a 5% chance of them holding one, so you might have to do some digging in the Ground Underground locations – including Dazzling Cave, Whiteout Cave, Stargleam Cavern, and Glacial Cavern.

Can you get Electivire in Pokemon Shining Pearl?

There is only one way to get Electivire on Pokemon Shining Pearl, as it’s a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond exclusive, and that’s by trading it.

If you’re interested in trading Pokemon to get this exclusive on another game, or for other means, check out our trading guide.