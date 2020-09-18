How to get Eiscue in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield's most adorable monster Eiscue is also one of the rarest in the Nintendo Switch RPG. Here is how to find and quickly catch the fierce Ice-type penguin.

Pokemon fans were first introduced to the Galar region in Sword & Shield which released in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title ushered the popular franchise into its eighth generation.

While many Trainers may have already beaten the game, some may be still looking for the rare 'mon Eiscue. The adorable penguin has a catch rate as low as 2%.

How to catch Eiscue in Pokemon Shield

Eiscue is one of the new monsters introduced in the Gen VIII Pokemon release, and fans can't seem to get enough of the creature. The penguin is known for the ice cube it wears on its head, which, according to its Pokedex entry, is to keep it cool.

Don't be fooled by its adorable looks however, as the 'mon is actually quite fierce. So much so that its Ice Facea bility quickly made it one of the strongest characters in the competitive scene.

While Eiscue has a fairly low spawn rate of 2% on Route 10, there is actually a second location that has a much higher chance. Follow the steps below and you will have one in no time. Note: you need your Rotom bike to have the water riding upgrade, which you get on Route 9.

Step 1: Go into System Settings on your Switch. Now scroll down to System and click Date & Time. Turn Synchronize Clock via Internet off, and then change your date to February 1, 2020.

Step 2: Boot your game up and immediately fly to Hammerlocke Hills. Then head to the Lake of Outrage on your map. Next ride your bike across the body of water. Once you arrive on the other side, it should be snowstorm weather due to changing your Switch clock.

Step 3: Eiscue does not spawn in the overworld, and can only be found in surprise battles. Enter the tall grass, and look for a red exclamation mark and run into it. Continue to do this until the penguin fights you.

Step 4: Once you encounter the 'mon, we recommend that you use a Pokemon with False Swipe, Paralyze, or Sleep moves to increase your catch chance.

Unfortunately the Galar region monster is exclusive to Shield. So Sword owners will need to trade for the Eiscue. However there are plenty of Trainers out there on social media and forums like Reddit who are willing to help.

According to Serebii, the Pokemon can also be found in five 5-star Max Raid dens. Although in our experience, we found that simply going to the Lake of Outrage is the quickest method of adding this popular 'mon to your team.

Raid den locations

Dusty Bowl

Giant's Cap

Giant's Seat

Hammerlock Hills

Stony Wilderness

Despite releasing in November 2019, the Gen VIII RPG has been a smash hit and has already become the third highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise.

Fans of the Galar region are in luck, Sword & Shield will be getting its second DLC addon 'The Crown Tundra' this fall, which will expand its map in a big way.