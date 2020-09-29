How to get each special hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sword Shield

Special hat Pikachu is coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield! Here are the variants that are available and how to get them.

"To celebrate the release of the Crown Tundra, some special Pikachu are on their way to you," The Pokemon Company President, Tsunekazu Ishihara, revealed on the September 29 Pokemon livestream.

You'll be able to find Ash's Pikachu wearing eight different caps! To get them you'll need special passwords that will soon be revealed in various places. However, the first special hat Pikachu is available now.

Codes

The type of hats and the code required to get them are as follows:

Original (Ash Hat) Pikachu: P1KACHUGET

Partner Cap Pikachu: 1CH00SEY0U

Hoenn Cap (October 2nd): TBA

Sinnoh Cap (October 9th): TBA

Unvoa Cap (October 16th): TBA

Kalos Cap (October 18th): TBA

Alola Cap (October 23rd): TBA

World Cap (October 30th): TBA

This list will be updated as and when additional special hat Pikachus become available. We will also let you know about any codes that expire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YAwwSdmRm4

How to get special hat Pikachu

To enter these codes, firstly, make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet. Then, open up the main menu and select the Mystery Gift option, "Get a Mystery Gift" and then "Get with Code/Password".

You can then watch the gift as it makes its way to you. Your Pikachu can be found in either your party or Pokemon Box on your PC.

To get these Pikachu you do not need to have purchased the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. One of each of these Pikachu is available per file save.

It is also worth noting that these particular Pikachu cannot evolve, so there won't be any Raichu running around the Galar region donning Ash's hat!