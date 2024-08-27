How to get Dragapult in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The fan-favorite Dragapult is coming to Pokemon Go along with the Galar Starters during the upcoming Max Out season, so here’s everything you need to catch this pseudo-Legendary and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Introduced in Sword & Shield‘s Galar region, Dragapult quickly became one of the best Pokemon from Gen 8 thanks to its design, type combination, powerful move pool, and great stats, which also earned it a spot among the best Dragon-type creatures in the whole franchise.

This iconic creature is making its Pokemon Go debut in the Go All Out event, so here’s exactly how you can get yourself a mighty Dragapult in Niantic’s game.

How to get Dragapult in Pokemon Go

Currently, the only way players can get Dragapult in the game is through the evolution process. So, you’ll have to catch yourself a Dreepy first and evolve it all the way to its final stage.

Once the Go All Out event kicks off on September 3, 2024, players will have two ways to find Dreepy in the game:

As a wild encounter .

. As a 10 km egg hatch.

The Go All Out event will run until September 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, so you’ll have plenty of time to obtain a Dragapult as Dreepy will spawn more often.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Can Dragapult be Shiny?

No, Dragapult cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go yet. As with most of the Pokemon Go debuts, their Shiny forms are unavailable as soon as they are released, so players must wait for another special event to introduce Shiny Dragapult.

Once that happens, we will update this guide.

How to evolve Dreepy into Drakloak & Dragapult in Pokemon Go

Dragapult is part of a three-member family, and luckily for players, its evolution process is quite straightforward, meaning it doesn’t require any special items or methods.

To evolve Dreepy into Drakloak, players must feed it 25 Dreepy Candy. Then, to evolve Drakloak into Dragapult, players must feed the creature another 100 Dreepy Candy to trigger the evolution.

NIANTIC

If you’re struggling to gather the required amount of Candy, you can always use Pinap Berries to increase the Candy you get per catch and even send your duplicates to Professor Willow in exchange for more useful sweets.

Dragapult stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

As a dual Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon, Dragapult has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 266 170 204 3993

Dragapult Fast Moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon/STAB)

Hex (Ghost/STAB)

Dragapult Charged Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost/STAB)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon/STAB)

Outrage (Dragon/STAB)

Dragapult resistances

Dragapult weaknesses

Ghost

Ice

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

That’s everything you need to get Dragapult in Pokemon. Don’t forget to check how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work in the game, as well as some of our rankings, such as the Best Competitive Pokemon in Pokemon Go or the Best Mega Evolutions.