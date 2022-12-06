Pokemon Go Crabrawler evolution: How to get Crabominable & can it be Shiny?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Crabrawler is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Mythic Blade event, but can it be Shiny? And how do you evolve it into Crabominable? Let’s find out!

The Mythic Blade event has arrived and while a lot of attention has been given to the Mythical Keldeo, which will arrive during a ticketed Special Research story, there’s another Pokemon making its debut.

Crabrawler, the Fighting-type crab that first appeared in the Alola region, will now be available to encounter in Pokemon Go for all players – and you’ll be able to evolve it into Crabominable, too.

So if you’re wondering how to get Crabrawler in Pokemon Go and whether it can be Shiny, we’ve got all the answers you need.

How to get Crabrawler in Pokemon Go

The only way to encounter a Crabrawler in Pokemon Go is to find one in the wild during the Mythic Blade event, which runs from December 6 to December 11, 2022.

It’s been confirmed that Crabrawler will be a very uncommon encounter in the wild, so you might need to do a lot of exploring before you find one. Remember that using Incense and Lure Modules can help.

It’s not known what will happen to Crabrawler after this event ends, but the chances are it will become quite a rare Pokemon in the game, so catch one while you can!

Can Crabrawler be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Crabrawler is currently unavailable to encounter in Pokemon Go.

Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variant, so you’ll just have to wait for a future event to add Shiny Crabrawler to your collection.

How to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable in Pokemon Go

Crabrawler can evolve into Crabominable with 50 Candy and a Glacial Lure Module. You’ll need to place this special Lure Module on a PokeStop and stay near it when you begin the evolution process.

Glacial Lure Modules can be purchased from the in-game Shop for 180 PokeCoins. They are sometimes given out as rewards for completing Timed Research or Special Research stories, although this is rare.

It’s also possible to complete this evolution process if another player has placed a Glacial Lure Module on a PokeStop near you, so keep an eye out for PokeStops with snow falling around them.

That’s everything you need to know about Crabrawler and Crabominable! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

