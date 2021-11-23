How to get Cleffa, Clefairy & Clefable in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl

Cleffa, Clefairy and Clefable are available in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, though there are some tricks you’ll need to know to evolve the adorable Fairy-types.

Many Pokemon evolve simply by levelling them a certain amount, though in Cleffa’s evolutionary chain this does not apply.

First of all, we’ll show you where to find Cleffa in the Sinnoh region, and then how to increase the happiness of your Pokemon to evolve it. After that, you’ll need to know where to find a certain stone.

Luckily for you, we have put all of that information in one place.

How to get Cleffa, Clefairy & Clefable

Cleffa spawns in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, inside Mount Coronet, and this evolution chain has a series of different tricks involved.

Here’s how you can get Cleffa, Clefairy and Clefable:

Cleffa: Spawns at Route 211, inside Mount Coronet. In the morning, there’s a 25% chance of it spawning.

Spawns at Route 211, In the morning, there’s a 25% chance of it spawning. Clefairy: Cleffa evolves by levelling it up with high happiness/friendship.

Cleffa evolves by levelling it up with Clefable: Clefairy evolves into Clefable with a Moon Stone.

Where to find Moon Stone: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Moon Stone is located at Mt Coronet, but can also be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl inside the Grand Underground.

By mining or digging inside the Grand Underground, you will be able to find one.

How to increase Pokemon happiness

These are the ways you can increase friendship and happiness for your Clefairy to evolve it:

Taking good care of a Pokemon

Keeping the Pokemon in your party

Use items on your Pokemon

Groom your Pokemon

Avoid letting the Pokemon faint

So, that’s everything you need to know to catch a Cleffa in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, to then evolve it into Clefairy and Clefable.

