Pokemon

How to get Brave Nature Pokemon in Sword & Shield

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:16

by James Busby
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Whether you’re looking to win more competitive Pokemon matches or just wish to have the strongest monsters, you’ll want to utilize Brave Nature Pokemon in Sword and Shield. 

A lot of things define a particular Pokemon’s power in battle and there are a few things you can do to ensure it has the best advantage possible. Aside from kitting your favorite pocket monster out with the game’s best moves, you’ll also need to ensure you choose the right Nature. Of course, knowing which nature works best will largely depend on the type of Pokemon you wish to use. 

This can be a little tricky, given that there are a total of 25 Natures in Pokemon Sword and Shield. While each one comes with its own unique strengths and weaknesses, many Pokemon trainers opt for Pokemon with the Brave Nature trait. Not only do these Pokemon hit incredibly hard, they can also give you a competitive edge in battle. 

What is Brave Nature?

Brave Nature Galarian Corsola
The Pokemon Company
Galarian Corsola is one Pokemon that benefits from Brave Nature.

To put it simply, Brave Nature Pokemon have a 10% increase in their attack stat and a 10% reduction in their speed stat. This makes them hit incredibly hard in battle, but can also make the chosen Pokemon more sluggish. 

For example, Corviknight is already fairly slow, so it won’t be impacted too much by Brave Nature’s 10% speed reduction. 

The Flying Steel type is also fairly tanky, enabling it to take a hit or two before being KOed. This makes it the perfect match for the added attack boost the Brave Nature gives it. Meanwhile, Pokemon who rely on their speed to deliver high-damage moves like Greninja will want to avoid choosing Brave Nature. 

How to get Brave Nature Pokemon?

Battle Tower Mints
The Pokemon Company
Feeding mints to your Pokemon is the easiest way to change its Nature.

If you want to change the nature of your Pokemon to Brave right away, then you can use a Brave Mint. You can find a step-by-step guide on how to do this below:

  1. Complete Pokemon Sword or Shield.
  2. Earn Battle Points via the Battle Tower (unlocked at the end of the game’s story) or via Mystery Gifts.
  3. Visit the Wyndon BP shop with your winnings.
  4. Purchase a Brave Mint.
  5. Apply the mint to the Pokemon of your choosing.

The other way to secure the desired nature for a specific Pokemon is to breed them until the baby gets the nature you’re looking for. If you wish to go the breeding route, you’ll want to find a Ditto or a female Pokémon that has a Brave Nature. 

Once you’ve done that, simply give this Pokemon an Everstone to hold. Pokemon holding an Everstone have a 50% chance of passing their Nature to their offspring, so this will help speed up the process. 

Now that you know how to get your hands on Brave Nature Pokemon, you’ll be able to unleash even more devastating attacks than ever before. 

Call of Duty

When will Warzone solos return?

Published: 18/Jan/2021 11:53

by Connor Bennett
Ghost in Warzone with the solos logo
Activision

Warzone

The normal BR Solos are not available in Warzone, with Buy Back Solos and Mini Royale Solos taking its place. When will the normal solo mode come back? Well, here’s what we know.

Ever since Warzone released back in March, a number of different modes have been added alongside the normal quads, trios, and duos modes.

You’ve had things like Juggernaut Royale, Buy Back Quads, and even Zombies Royale to celebrate the spooky Halloween period. However, some players just want the normal battle royale mode that they know and love to be available.

Currently, if you just want to play the normal BR mode – where you hop in, loot, use the gulag if you die, and try to be the last player standing – you can only do so in quads, trios, and duos. It’s not available for solos, and players are asking when it’ll be coming back.

Squad of Warzone characters standing together
Activision
Warzone is full of different modes, not just the normal BR formula.

When will BR Solos return to Warzone?

Well, the answer to that question is… it’s up to Raven Software and Activision. They make the call on when the playlists get updated and when things are rotated in and out.

Currently, solo players can only play Buy Back solos – which takes place in Verdansk – and Mini Royale Solos – which takes place on Rebirth Island. The latter of which was rumored to only be lasting until early January, but we’ve blown past that now.

The next big update that looks to be coming to Black Ops Cold War will drop on February 4 – bringing a new Zombies map with it. That could also see major changes come to Warzone, too. However, if enough players kick up a stink about BR solos still being missing, that could push the devs to change whatever plans they’ve got and bring it back sooner rather than later.

Warzone character running away from an explosion
Activision
Warzone’s solo mode has become incredibly popular since it was added.

Are Warzone solos gone for good?

Whenever something exits the playlist, some fans immediately ask if it’s been scrapped altogether. And no, that’s rarely ever the case.

While modes like Buy Back and Mini Royale add a nice change of pace, sometimes, you just have to stick with the classic battle royale formula. So, don’t worry too much about it possibly being removed forever. That’s really unlikely to be the case.

So, everything points to us seeing normal solos mode return in the near future, it’s just a matter of when Raven and Activision decide to flip the switch and bring it back.

If anything changes, we’ll keep this post updated so you’ll know when you’ll be getting your fix of normal Warzone solos next.