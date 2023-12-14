How to get Beldum, Metang & Metagross in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in The Indigo Disk’s Terrarium. Here’s how to catch and evolve them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought back even more old Pokemon that were not initially available when the game launched with the release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

Among them are Beldum and its evolutions, Metang and Metagross. The popular pseudo-legendary family introduced in the Hoenn region is known for being powerful, making it worthwhile to catch and train.

Here’s how to find and evolve Beldum, Metang, and Metagross.

Where to find Beldum in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Beldum can be found in Chargestone Cavern and other caves in the Terrarium’s Polar Biome.

Beldum is rare, so you may be looking for a while. It also has a pretty low catch rate – the same as most non-story-related Legendaries – so stock up on Poke Balls and try to bring a Pokemon that can inflict status effects like Sleep or Paralysis.

Where to find Metang in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Metang can also be found in Chargestone Cavern and other Polar Biome caves.

Like Beldum, it is pretty rare and has a low catch rate, so you’re likely better off catching a Beldum and evolving it.

Where to find Metagross in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Metagross cannot be found in the wild, meaning you’ll need to evolve a Metang.

How to evolve Beldum into Metang and Metagross

While Beldum is generally a rare Pokemon, evolving it into its more powerful forms is pretty straightforward.

Beldum evolves into Metang at level 20, and Metang evolves into Metagross at level 45. This means all you need to do is bring it into some battles or use some Exp. Candies to add this strong partner to your team.

That’s all you need to know about Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in The Indigo Disk. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

