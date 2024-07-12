How to get Beast Balls in Pokemon Go

Beast Balls are among the coolest looking Poke Balls in the Pokemon series, but what are they used for, and how do you acquire them in Niantic’s mobile game?

In the Pokemon franchise, Beast Balls are linked to the Ultra Beasts, incredibly powerful ‘mons from another dimension. As Ultra Beasts aren’t native to the Pokemon world, they are only weak to Poke Balls that are explicitly designed for them, Beast Balls.

If you want to catch some mighty Ultra Beasts for your collection in Pokemon Go, then your chances will be drastically increased when using a Beast Ball, but how do you acquire these incredibly rare Poke Balls outside the mainline games?

Niantic

How to acquire Beast Balls

Beast Balls are only used during certain in-game events. The next one is Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space, as players completed the Global Challenge that involved finishing Raid Battles. This means that people participating in Pokemon Go Fest 2024 will have access to Beast Balls during Ultra Beast fights.

Unlike the other Poke Balls in Pokemon Go, Beast Balls aren’t added to your collection. Instead, you have the chance to use Beast Balls during the capture sequence after defeating Ultra Beasts in Raids.

Beast Balls have been given away as part of similar events in the past. However, they’ve always been restricted to battles and not added to the player’s item selection. This is unlikely to change unless Ultra Beasts become common encounters that appear on the overworld.

What Beast Balls do in Pokemon Go

Beast Balls are intended to be used in encounters with the all-powerful Ultra Beasts. When you throw a Beast Ball during an Ultra Beast battle, it has a x20 chance of catching it. They replace Premier Balls when trying to catch an Ultra Beast.

Want to learn more about the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Go? Here are our guides on how to catch all of the Ultra Beasts and our best moveset for Blacephalon.