How to get free Ash’s Dragonite code for Pokemon Sword & Shield

To celebrate the Pokemon Journeys anime, Japan is distributing Ash’s Dragonite in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Here’s everything players need to know to redeem the code.

For those of you who aren’t up to speed with the Pokemon anime, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash all over the Pokemon world which will culminate in the Masters Tournament.

To celebrate the upcoming tournament in Japan, Pokemon is distributing Ash’s Dragonite through Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Any player regardless of their region can access this code and download Ash’s Dragonite themselves. Here’s how to do so.

How to download Ash’s Dragonite in Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Company Ash’s Dragonite is one of the Pokemon the young champion caught on during the Pokemon Journeys anime.

To download Ash’s Dragonite trainers simply need to input the following code into the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Sword & Shield: UM1N0KESH1N

Here are the steps to get to the Mystery Gift menu:

Start Pokemon Sword & Shield on your Switch Press X to open the menu and select “Mystery Gift” Select “Get a Mystery Gift“ Select “Get with Code/Password“ Enter UM1N0KESH1N

Provided you are connected to the internet, you should receive your new ‘mon shortly.

About Ash’s Dragonite Mystery Gift

Ash’s Dragonite is only available to download until September 8, 2022, so interested trainers shouldn’t wait too long to download this pseudo-Legendary dragon.

The Dragonite arrives at level 80 knowing the moves Dragon Claw, Draco Meteor, Hurricane, and Dragon Dance, which are the moves it currently knows in the anime.

Considering Dragonite is a fairly rare Pokemon to find in the Galar region, trainers should definitely make use of this opportunity.

Though normally exclusive to the Expansion Pass, players who don’t own the DLC can still redeem Dragonite as long as they are at least playing on version 1.3.0 and above.