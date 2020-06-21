How to get all Lycanroc forms in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its first DLC The Isle of Armor on June 17, and the expansion added a wave of new monsters to catch. Here is everything you need to know how to get all three forms of Lycanroc.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The new release included features like Dynamaxing, and the Wild Area – an open world section of the map where monsters like Lycanroc roam freely.

The Gen VIII title got its first expansion in June titled The Isle of Armor, which added a new island for players to explore. Sun & Moon's Rockruff was also brought to the game, and here is how you can get all three forms of its evolution.

How to get all three forms of Lycanroc

The first thing you need to do is secure the Gen VIII Pokemon Rockruff, which is located on the Isle of Armor. The adorable pup spawns in various locations, but we recommend Challenge Road during sunny weather.

The canine doesn't evolve into Lycanroc until level 25, but we imagine most Trainers playing the DLC will be well above that level. If your 'mon is level 60 or above, you will need to level it up by one by using a Rare Candy or through battle, but first follow the steps below.

Regular Form

Before you evolve your level 25 or above Rockruff, access your Switch's clock by going to System Settings, and click Date and Time. Turn Synchronize Clock off and set it between 9AM and 4PM. Once you're back in the game, evolve your monster, and you will get the regular form.

Dusk Form

Getting its Dusk form is difficult as your Rockruff must have the ability Own Tempo. The special version of the pup was given out in a contest during Sun & Moon. If you have one with the ability, set the clock to 7PM and evolve it before 7:59PM. Rockruffs that are in Raids can have the ability and are found in Challenge Road dens, but it's rare.

Midnight Form

Go to your Switch's clock setting, and adjust to it 12:00AM. It's important that you set it to AM and not PM, or else this won't work. Evolving your Rockruff literally at midnight will get you the Midnight form – who would have guessed?

Those looking to secure the Dusk form should check out their Home app, as they might have the canine from a previous game. You can also trade it with Trainers on forums like Reddit. Rockruff with the ability can be bred using a Ditto.

Players that have already beaten the Isle of Armor still have a lot to be excited for, as Sword & Shield will be getting its second expansion The Crown Tundra sometime this Fall. The new DLC will bring Galarian forms of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.