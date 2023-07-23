How to get a Pachirisu in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Here’s what Pokemon Go players need to know about Sinnoh-region Pokemon Pachirisu, including how to obtain one.

Electric-type Pokemon Pachirisu might seem diminutive, but the “EleSquirrel” Pokemon can pack a punch in Pokemon Go.

For those who play like to play PvP, Pachirisu has been a viable option in some formats, like the recently-past Summer Cup: Great League. Not to mention, trainers will also need to find one to fill out the Pokedex.

With that said, let’s take a look at how Go players can obtain Pachirisu, and whether trainers can find a Shiny version.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

How to get a Pachirisu in Pokemon Go

Pachirisu can be found in the wild, but this Electric-type Pokemon can only be found in Canada, Russia, as well as the state of Alaska.

The Sinnoh-region Pokemon is one of several regional exclusive Pokemon in the game. This means that it can only be found in certain regions of the world.

For those who don’t live in any of those areas, it’s a good idea to keep on the lookout for special events like Community Day or raids. Aside from trades, special events and raids are good alternatives for those who need regional-exclusive Pokemon.

Can Pachirisu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, there is no Shiny version of Pachirisu in Pokemon Go at the time of writing.

Even though Pachirisu is in the game, it — along with many other Pokemon — does not have an obtainable Shiny version. Traditionally, Niantic tends to wait until special events to release a Shiny of a particular Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know about Pachirisu in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides.

