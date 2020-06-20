How to get a King's Rock in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its first DLC, The Isle of Armor, on June 17. The update brought new monsters to the game – some of them needing a King's Rock to evolve. Here's how to obtain one.

In Sword & Shield, players explore the UK-inspired Galar region, while experiencing new features such as Dynamaxing and Raid battles. The eighth generation title got a major expansion in June with the release of its first add-on The Isle of Armor.

While the update has brought a wealth of new items and monsters to catch, players might be looking for items they need from the base game. Here is everything you need to know about how to get another King's Rock item, in case you want to evolve your Poliwhirl into a Politoed, or Slowpoke into Slowking.

How to obtain King's Rock in Sword & Shield

King's Rock was introduced in Gen II's Gold & Silver in 1999. Pokemon carrying the item have the chance of causing their foe to flinch after attacking them. However, the piece has also served the purpose of evolving certain monsters that that hold it while trading.

In Isle of Armor, the DLC brought back classic character Politoed. While the lovable amphibian can be found in the Soothing Wetlands under rainy conditions, some player's might prefer evolving him, which requires evolving Poliwhirl holding the Rock.

Route 8

Sword & Shield only gives you one King's Rock in the base game, so if you accidentally used it or sold it, you would normally be out of luck. Thankfully, there is another way to obtain them. If you somehow missed it the first time, take an air taxi to Route 8's quick travel point. Upon arrival, take the ladder that is below the tunnel. Go down the set of stairs and make a left into the broken brick wall alcove where the item will be on the ground.

Hawlucha

If you've already sold the item or used it, there is another method to secure one. Flying/Fighting type Pokemon Hawlucha actually has a chance of carrying the item, and if you walk around tall grass in Route 6 or Hammerlocke Hills, you can find him.

Unfortunately the monster has a 5% chance of carrying the object, so it might take some time. For those dedicated, we suggest you use someone like Impidimp who can learn Thief. The move can be bought in Hammerlocke's Pokecenter for 10,000.

King's Rock can be used to evolve either Poliwhirl to Politoed, or Kanto Slowpoke into Slowking. With The Isle of Armor introducing both creatures to the game, some players might want to evolve them using the King's Rock method.

While the latest DLC is on the shorter side of things, Sword & Shield Trainers have a lot to forward to in 2020. The Gen VIII release is getting its second addon this fall titled The Crown Tundra.