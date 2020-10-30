How to get 8 free Raid Passes in Pokemon Go (October 2020) - Dexerto

Niantic have announced that trainers will be able to get hold of 8 free Raid Passes in Pokemon Go.

Three of them are available to get right now. Much like the single free Raid Passes trainers have become accustomed to, they can be found in the Pokemon Go Shop.

Here’s how to get those 3 free Remote Raid Passes:

Load up the Pokemon Go app Hit the menu (Pokeball at the bottom of the main screen) Click ‘Shop’ Hit the ‘3 Remote Raid Passes’ box and click exchange to get them added to your inventory

Make sure you get them soon though, as the offer will expire on Sunday, November 1, 1pm PDT (4pm EDT, 9pm GMT).

The sporadically available free Remote Raid Passes can still be found. We’d recommend getting that one first, if available, because you can’t get it when you have three or more already.

Alolan Marowak Raid Day

If you’re an avid ‘Raid Battler’ and those three aren’t enough for you then don’t worry, there will be an additional five (yes that’s right, 5) available throughout the special Alolan Marowak Raid Day.

This takes place from Saturday, October 31 from 11am to 5pm in your local time. During this event you’ll be able to get five free Raid Passes (not the Remote variety) simply by spinning gyms.

Trainers, for Alolan Marowak Raid Day, up to 5 free Raid Passes will be available from Gyms. Also, as a special bonus, a free box containing 3 Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop from Friday, October 30, at 1 p.m. to Sunday, November 1, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 29, 2020

It isn’t clear whether you’ll be able to get five at one time but presumably, you’ll have to use it before getting another. With so many Raids happening however, we doubt that’ll be an issue.

Read More: Togetic is finally the Research Breakthrough Pokemon Go trainers deserve

It is also worth noting that the Raid Passes don’t have to be used on Alolan Marowak, although you may find it harder than usual to find the particular Raid Boss you’re after.

Usually Raid Passes/Remote Raid Passes cost 100 PokeCoins each (250 if you get them in a bundle of three) so making the most of these free ones is well worth doing!