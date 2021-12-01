How to fix Pokemon Go friends list glitch and stop it disappearing

Niantic might not have confirmed an official way to restore your Pokemon Go friends list when it crashes, but there’s an easy way to get it to show up again.

There’s a lot for PoGo players to do in the game this Holiday season, with the Season of Heritage replacing the Season of Mischief on December 1.

With that update comes a load of new bonuses to obtain, as well as fresh faces on the Pokedex. One of the biggest showcases will be a Swinub Incense Day, which players will already be looking forward to.

However, if you’re looking to complete Raid Battles in-game, that might be made a little harder with an annoying friends list glitch that’s reared its ugly head. Thankfully for you, we’re going to show you how to eliminate the problem.

Pokemon Go friend list glitch makes it disappear

The issues resurfaced on December 1, 2021, after a number of users took to Reddit to ask about the bug.

As seen in the post below – and others like it – the friends list feature, which is used to invite players to join the raid, has started to disappear for trainers.

One user said: “Was raiding and sending invites and now I have an error with my friends list. Anyone else having this issue?”

Another replied: “I can assure you that you aren’t the only one

How to fix Pokemon Go friends list glitch

If your friends list is disappearing in Pokemon Go, due to a possible glitch, there’s an easy process to follow.

All you have to do is load up Pokemon Go, test out your friends list feature in a raid, and if it’s not appearing – reset your app.

If this doesn’t work, appearing as offline and then online again should clear up the problem you have been experiencing.

