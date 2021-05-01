How to find Suicune in New Pokemon Snap - Dexerto

Pokemon New Snap has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch, and players looking to complete their Photodex may be wondering where to find Johto Legendary, Suicune. Here is the easiest way to locate the incredibly rare Gen II ‘mon in the Shiver Snowfields.

Decades after its release in 1998, the Pokemon Snap franchise has made its return with New Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch. The wildly-anticipated sequel is packed with over 200 Pokemon to take pictures of – including rare Legendary ‘mon.

Perhaps one of the hardest characters in the game to find is Gold & Silver Water-type Suicune. While extremely complicated to encounter, we will provide the quickest way to locate the majestic creature in no time at all.

Suicune location in New Pokemon Snap

Fans of the Gen II Legendary will have to wait a while as the Water-type can only be found after unlocking Durice Island which is the fifth area in the game. The creature is located in the Shiver Snowfields, which is the first section of the stage.

Unfortunately, finding Suicune is easily one of the most complicated quests in the entire game. New Pokemon Snap not only requires you to unlock several routes to encounter the beast, but you also have to play a level twice.

Complex requirements aside, below we will detail an easy to follow step-by-step guide which will make the epic undertaking as simple as possible. Follow it, and you will land that perfect shot of the Legendary creature.

How to find Suicune in New Pokemon Snap

Step 1: Launch the daytime version of the course. Immediately after starting, turn your camera left and look for an Alolan Sandslash up in the mountains. After snapping its picture, it will scurry off. Continue to point your camera on the left side of the map and take its picture again once it reappears. Once you’ve photographed it twice, the ‘mon will show up on the right side in front a big wall of snow. A sequence will play out where it will dig under the wall revealing a new secret route. Immediately scan it.

Step 2: You will now need to revisit the level during the nighttime. The secret route Sandslash unlocked will still be available, so scan it to make your way through the wall of snow. Immediately upon entering the other side, you will see a Crabominable – throw an Illumina Orb at it as it approaches a tree on the left side.

Step 3: The Gen VII crab will become charged up and punch the tree which will send snow on top of a sleeping Abomasnow. A Frosslass will immediately spawn in the mountain above – take a snapshot of it. After snapping its picture, the Ghost-type will float to the right side of the map and hover over another snow wall. Use Scan to reveal the next secret path. Analyze it, and then go inside of the cavern.

Step 4: On the other side of the wall is a cave section. Make your through it until you exit out into the ocean. There you will see a Jynx riding on top of a Avalugg swimming in the water. Throw an Orb at Jynx to finally trigger the appearance of Suicune.

Step 5: After hitting Jynx with the Orb, you should hear the roar of the Johto Legendary. A few seconds later, Suicune will come sprinting across the water, giving you the perfect chance to snap an epic photograph. The creature will continue to run across the snowy landscape.

Suicune is one of the most complicated Pokemon to encounter in the Nintendo Switch title. Thankfully, players who reach Durice Island can immediately begin the quest to locate it.

Incredibly, New Pokemon Snap actually has nine other Legendaries for you to track down. If you manage to find one of these mythical beasts, make sure to share your best snapshots with us over at @PokemonSwordNS.