The Isle of Armor DLC landed in Pokemon Sword and Shield on June 17, bringing new characters, areas and Pokemon to the game. Here, we’ve listed the 10 rarest species featured in the Expansion Pass, and where you can find them.

The Isle of Armor saw 107 Pokemon added to Sword and Shield from all different regions, which can be used to contribute to completing the National Dex.

But, as we all know, some Pokemon are just harder to catch than others. This has always been the case, be it due to their legendary status or low spawn rates, but which Pokemon are the rarest in the Isle of Armor DLC? Thanks to Jethrotex, we know who they are, but read on to find out where you can find them, too.

10. Blissey

Blissey can actually be found across many locations in Isle of Armor, but it’s their spawn rate that makes Chansey’s evolution so elusive. Blissey only has a 2% chance of encounter, depending on weather conditions, making it much harder to obtain without evolving a Chansey or getting it through a Max Raid Battle.

Where to find Blissey in Isle of Armor

Blissey can be found in 14 different locations in the Isle of Armor DLC: Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Road, Courageous Cavern, Loop Lagoon, Training Lowlands, Warm-Up Tunnel, Potbottom Desert, Workout Sea, Stepping-Stone Sea and Honeycalm Island. However, they have a 2% rarity while in Fog, so you have to get pretty lucky to find one in the wild.

9. Magnezone

Again, obtaining a Magnezone is slightly easier if you’re able to trade or evolve a Magneton, but if you’re looking to catch one in the wild, you might struggle slightly, especially if you can’t encounter them in a Max Raid Battle.

Where to find Magnezone in Isle of Armor

Magnezone can be found wandering at Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon and Insular Sea, though it has to be during a thunderstorm. It will be level 36 if encountered at Challenge Beach, but 50 if found at Loop Lagoon or Insular Sea.

8. Volcarona

Larvesta’s Bug/Fire-type evolution Volcarona makes the list, with some specific scenario needed to find one in the wild.

Where to find Volcarona in Isle of Armor

An overworld encounter with Volcarona is unlikely, as it can only be found wandering in Challenge Beach, Insular Sea or Potbottom Desert during intense sunlight. Wild Volcarona’s will be level 42, besides at Insular Sea, where it will be level 50.

7. Kingdra

Kingdra is a Pokemon as old as time, and always been highly popular thanks to its powerful stats. For that reason, though, it is pretty rare in Isle of Armor, and can only be found in one particular location.

Where to find Kingdra in Isle of Armor

To find Kingdra in Isle of Armor, you need to be surfing around Honeycalm Sea during a thunderstorm, but the Water/Dragon-type isn’t easy to locate. If you do encounter one, it will be level 60. The more likely option might be to head to a five-star Max Raid den, in which it has a 15% encounter rate.

6. Politoed

Politoed is Poliwhirl’s alternative evolution, but to get one without trading in Isle of Armor is incredibly difficult, with it only spawning in one location (outside of Max Raid battles).

Where to find Politoed in Isle of Armor

You can find a level 32 Politoed in the Isle of Armor DLC by visiting the Soothing Wetlands, though Serebii hasn’t nailed down a rarity level for it just yet, similar to many of the Pokemon on this list.

In five-star Max Raid dens, Politoed has a similar encounter rate as Kingdra at 15%.

5. Exploud

Unlike the other Pokemon you’ve seen in this list, Exploud is available exclusively through Max Raids, with no chance of a wild encounter by any means, making him one of the rarest Pokemon in Isle of Armor.

Where to find Exploud in Isle of Armor

Exploud is only available through four and five-star Max Raid battles in Soothing Wetlands, Courageous Cavern or Training Lowlands. It has a 15% rarity in four-star raids and 20% in five-star raids.

4. Clawitzer/Dragalge

Clawitzer and Dragalge are exclusive to Pokemon Sword and Shield respectively, but have the same rarity in each game, with a 1% encounter rate in the wild.

Where to find Clawitzer and Dragalge in Isle of Armor

Clawitzer (Sword) and Dragalge (Shield) can be found in the wild at Workout Sea, Stepping-Stone Sea, Insular Sea, Honeycalm Sea and Honeycalm Island, with 1% rarity in most weather conditions and between levels 40-45. They are also available in five-star Max Raid dens at the above locations, excluding Honeycalm Island.

3. Gigantamax Blastoise

Gigantamax Blastoise and Gigantamax Venusaur have the same rarity and encounter rate in Isle of Armor, so they take up the two and three slots in this top 10 list. They are both only available at two Max Raid dens each, with a 5% rarity among the five-star battles.

Where to find Gigantamax Blastoise in Isle of Armor

Gigantamax Blastoise has a 5% rarity at two Max Raid dens: Workout Sea and Stepping-Stone Sea. You might need some help taking on these raids, though, and that’s if you’re even fortunate enough to run into Gigantamax Blastoise in the first place.

2. Gigantamax Venusaur

The rarity of Gigantamax Venusaur is exactly the same as Blastoise, with only 5% rarity in its Max Raid dens. However, you’ll have to go elsewhere to capture this one.

Where to find Gigantamax Venusaur in Isle of Armor

Gigantamax Venusaur can be found in Max Raid dens at the Forest of Focus and Training Lowlands, and once again, we recommend heading there with some powerful trainers to bolster your chances once you finally find one.

1. Dusk Form Lycanroc

Lycanroc is an interesting Pokemon, whose evolutionary chain depends on the time of day. In the daytime, a leveled-up Rockruff evolves into midday-form Lycanroc, while during the night it will turn into midnight-form Lycanroc.

To evolve into Dusk Form, it has to be specifically between 7-8pm, but you can get one without evolving a Rockruff, too – but it’s not easy.

Where to find Dusk Form Lycanroc in Isle of Armor

Dusk Form Lycanroc exclusively has a 5% encounter rate among Pokemon that can appear in the Common den at Loop Lagoon, but in a Rare den, it has a 20% rate in five-star raids as long as you see the purple beam.

So, there you have it: the ten rarest Pokemon in Isle of Armor and how to catch them. If you’ve got friends that can trade with you and help you out during raids, then you’re in luck, otherwise you might be spending a lot of time trying to find these Pokemon in the wild: especially that Lycanroc.