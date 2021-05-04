How to find Manaphy in New Pokemon Snap: locations & 4-star rating - Dexerto

Popular Gen IV Mythical, Manaphy, is hidden in the Maricopia Reef in New Pokemon Snap and is extremely easy to miss if you don’t know where to look.

One of 10 Legendary and Mythical ‘mon in New Pokemon Snap, Manaphy is one of the more complicated to locate. Its tiny size and blue skin makes the Maricopia Reef the perfect hiding place for the Water-type.

And it doesn’t just appear in one place, either – you’ve got two shots at finding the critter, with both yielding different photo opportunities. Here’s what you need to know to capture the perfect picture. *Note: It won’t show up until after you’ve beaten the main story*

Manaphy’s location in New Pokemon Snap

Maricopia Reef level 2 (Night)

Step One: At the beginning of the course, just past the swimming Inkay, look to your right and you’ll see a Crystabloom flower. Light it up with an Illumina Orb.

At the beginning of the course, just past the swimming Inkay, look to your right and you’ll see a Crystabloom flower. Light it up with an Illumina Orb. Step Two: As you approach the massive whirlpool, stare straight ahead and there will be a small island with another flower. Throw another Orb and make it glow.

As you approach the massive whirlpool, stare straight ahead and there will be a small island with another flower. Throw another Orb and make it glow. Step Three: You’ll then notice the huge Wailord on the right start to swim underwater – look just past it and you’ll notice the Mythical swimming with the group of Inkay.

You’ll then notice the huge Wailord on the right start to swim underwater – look just past it and you’ll notice the Mythical swimming with the group of Inkay. Step Four: For the 4-star rating, play a Melody and throw another Orb at the ‘mon. It’ll dance happily before jumping out of the water – this is when you want to take the photo.

Note: You can’t do this on the same run as the other method so if you’ve done that and want to do this one, you’ll need to restart.

Step One: Travel through the course until you pass the Primarina on the rock. Scan and you’ll be prompted to switch to another route. Do so.

Travel through the course until you pass the Primarina on the rock. Scan and you’ll be prompted to switch to another route. Do so. Step Two: You’ll then see four Lapras swimming in a bay. Pelt them all with Illumina Orbs and then play a Melody.

You’ll then see four Lapras swimming in a bay. Pelt them all with Illumina Orbs and then play a Melody. Step Three: Manaphy will appear between two of the Lapras, and then proceed to swim around with one. The method for getting the 4-star rating is the same as the other method – simply spam Melody and throw an Orb at it until it jumps out of the water.

With this Mythical down, there are nine other Legendary Pokemon to find and capture on film. Click here for the full list.

