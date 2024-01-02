How to find Hoothoot in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Hoothoot is hopping around the world in Pokemon Go, but how do you catch this elusive Normal/Flying-type Pokemon, and can it be a Shiny?

Hoothoot has been part of Pokemon Go for a while, but it first debuted back in Pokemon Gold & Silver as a brand-new bird Pokemon. Hoothoot and Sentret took up the mantle of “weak Pokemon you meet at the start of the game,” which had previously been held by Pidgey and Rattata.

Hoothoot served another purpose, however, as it was one of the first Pokemon that could only be caught at night. This was thanks to Gen 2’s new day/night cycle, and what better way to show that off than with an owl Pokemon?

It’s possible to find Hoothoot in Pokemon Go, along with a party-themed event exclusive that only shows up at certain times of the year. If you look during certain kinds of weather, you’ll have a better shot at nabbing the owl Pokemon.

Here’s a look at what we know about Hoothoot in Pokemon Go.

Contents

How to find Hoothoot in Pokemon Go

Hoothoot is a wild Pokemon that can be encountered on the overworld in Pokemon Go, with a higher chance of spawning in Partly Cloudy or Windy weather. Unlike some of the mainline Pokemon games, Hoothoot can appear during the day in Pokemon Go, though it’s more likely to appear during weather effects.

As of the time of writing, Hoothoot can be a Tier 1 Raid boss and has appeared as an encounter in various research tasks, offering players multiple ways to capture the Pokemon. Hoothoot can appear more frequently in Nests but won’t spawn from a regular Egg.

How to find New Year’s Outfit Hoothoot in Pokemon Go

The people looking for a fancy Hoothoot can capture an event variant wearing a party hat. The New Year’s Outfit Hoothoot is sporting a golden hat, as does its event-exclusive evolution.

Unfortunately, the New Year’s Outfit Hoothoot and Noctowl are limited to certain events. The most recent was Pokemon Go’s New Year 2024 event, which ran from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 AM to Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

If you missed out on the New Year’s Outfit Hoothoot, then don’t worry, as it will likely reappear during the next New Year’s event.

Can Hoothoot be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Hoothoot can be Shiny in Pokemon Go! This also applies to Noctowl, as well as its event variant. Hoothoot has the normal chance of being Shiny in Pokemon Go, outside of special events, with a boosted Shiny rate.

