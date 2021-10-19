How to find Ghost-type Pokemon for Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event

Pokemon Go’s Halloween Mischief event requires players to go out and find a number of different Ghost-type Pokemon. If you need a hand ticking them off for the challenges, we’re here to help.

In two individual challenges from the Halloween Mischief event, you are required to find nine different species of Ghost-type Pokemon and another requires you to find 80 of them, overall. The event is also split into two parts, which are called Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals.

While it might sound pretty easy to somebody that’s not a regular, there’s a strong feeling in the community that this is actually much tougher than last year’s spooky challenges.

The rewards are fairly similar, too.

Halloween Mischief event isn’t easy

On October 19, the Pokemon Go subreddit was flooded with players wondering how – or in fact, if – the challenge was possible to complete.

One user said: “Literally how? I’ve only seen five species in the wild.”

A number of other users also complained it’s particularly difficult, too. They said: “Yeah, it’s an absurd amount of playtime and work for rewards that were released last year.”

There are, however, a number of different species that count towards this tally. Knowing what to look for and where to find them will certainly help.

Where to find Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go

The list below shows trainers which Pokemon are eligible for meeting the challenge requirements and how, or where, they can find them. Some of these species appear in the wild, though others can appear as part of Team Rocket battles or in research.

The following Ghost-type Pokemon count towards the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief challenges:

Gastly – wild

– wild Misdreavus – wild

– wild Frillish – wild

– wild Shuppet – wild or Team Rocket

– wild or Team Rocket Yamask – wild or research

– wild or research Gengar – raid

– raid Drifblim – raid or research

– raid or research Duskull – research or Team Rocket

research or Team Rocket Sableye – raid or research

raid or research Giratina – raid

– raid Spiritomb – research

– research Litwick – research

– research Lampert – raid

– raid Banette – raid

So – that should help you on your way to finding more Ghosts in-game, and hopefully your challenges will be completed sooner rather than later.