How to find Diancie in New Pokemon Snap & get a 4-star rating - Dexerto

Kalos Mythical, Diancie, is one of the easiest Legendaries to find in New Pokemon Snap, but you still have to know where to look as it’s easily missed if you’re not careful.

While the original Nintendo 64 game only had four Legendary ‘mon, New Pokemon Snap brings 10 to the table as well as over 200 regular monsters, meaning Trainers have their work cut out for them if they want to complete their Photodex.

Rock/Fairy-type, Diancie, is one of the rare creatures you can photograph and, thankfully, its location is easier to find than others such as Ho-Oh and Suicune. Here’s what you need to know about locating it and getting that coveted 4-star rating from Professor Mirror. *Note: You need to complete the main story before it’ll show up*

Diancie’s location in New Pokemon Snap

Outaway Cave level 3

Step One: Progress through the level normally until you reach a fork in the road, with one way leading left and another right into a downward cave. Take the right option.

Step Two: After passing two fighting Geodude and a sleeping Toxicroak, you’ll soon come across a Mawile and two Carbink playing together below you. Hit all of them with Illumina Orbs.

Step Three: Diancie will then emerge from behind a large crystal on the right before joining the other Pokemon. If you play music, it will dance for a 3-star rating.

Step Four: For a 4-star rating, pelt the Gen VI Mythical with Orbs until it starts glowing pink. It’ll then shoot light out which is when you want to go wild with the camera shutter! Getting this shot will also complete Rita’s “Myth of the Cave” request.

With Diancie now registered in your Photodex, it’s time to hunt down the other Legendary and Mythical ‘mon. Click here for the full list.

