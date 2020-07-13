How to find (& catch) Clawitzer and Dragalge in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Clawitzer and Dragalge were first introduced to Pokemon in X and Y and, after not being able to get them in Sword and Shield, the Isle of Armor expansion made them available once again.

Clawitzer and Dragalge were popular region exclusives in X and Y respectively, with Clawitzer a pure water-type and Dragalge a poison/dragon-type.

After Sword and Shield released with a reduced Pokedex, the Isle of Armor DLC brought some old Pokemon back to help expand the National Dex, as well as new locations and features to keep the game fresh.

While you were able to get Clawitzer and Dragalge before Isle of Armor, they had to be traded from another game, which isn’t ideal if you don’t have the capacity to trade with others.

That said, if you’re playing through Isle of Armor, you can find one at a decent level to use as you wish.

Though it’s not as easy as trading, here’s what you have to do to catch Clawitzer or Dragalge in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC.

How to catch Clawitzer & Dragalge in Pokemon Isle of Armor

To get one of these two Pokemon in Isle of Armor, you have to know that they’re each exclusive to a particular game once again. If you own Pokemon Sword, you’ll be able to get yourself a Clawitzer, or a Dragalge if you own Pokemon Shield.

Luckily, though, they’re both available in the same place in their respective game, so the tips below can be used for either.

Clawitzer & Dragalge locations in Pokemon Isle of Armor

You can Surf in the following locations to catch a Clawitzer or Dragalge between the levels of 40-45 – but it’s worth noting they have a 1% rarity (making them some of the rarest Pokemon in the game) so you might have to be prepared to search for a while:

Workout Sea

Stepping-Stone Sea

Insular Sea

Honeycalm Sea

Honeycalm Island

Alternatively, you can find them at five-star Max Raid dens at the following locations:

Workout Sea

Stepping-Stone Sea

Insular Sea

Honeycalm Sea

Both Pokemon have a capture rate of 55, so while it’s not going to be a tough task to catch one when you finally find them, you shouldn’t take it lightly.

So that’s how you can find and catch Clawitzer and Dragalge in Pokemon Isle of Armor. Although it’s not easy, the reward is pretty substantial, with both Pokemon making for strong additions to the party when used correctly.