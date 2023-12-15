How to find and evolve Seadra into Kingdra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Here’s an overview of how Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC players can evolve Seadra into Kingdra, one of the more powerful Pokemon to come out of Generation 2.

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC has given fans of the franchise a fresh opportunity to catch creatures from past generations. Horsea, Seadra, and Kingdra are among those Pokemon.

Trainers can catch a Horsea or Seadra in Scarlet & Violet, and then evolve the latter into the very powerful Kingdra. But, how exactly can Pokemon trainers get Kingdra?

Here’s what you’ll need to know.

How to find Seadra in Indigo Disk

Both Horsea and Seadra are Water-type Pokemon, which are usually found either near or in bodies of water.

As far as which Terarium Biomes to look in, Horsea and Seadra can both be found in the water of the Polar, Canyon, and Coastal Biomes of the Indigo Disk DLC.

How to evolve Seadra to Kingdra in Indigo Disk

For those who have evolved Horsea into Seadra or have one in hand, trainers can evolve Seadra into Kingdra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC when the former is traded while holding a Dragon Scale.

This is commonplace in Pokemon console games, as Seadra has typically required a Dragon Scale to evolve in the past.

