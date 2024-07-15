Niantic has announced that Tandemaus will debut in an upcoming Pokemon Go event, meaning you can also add its evolution Maushold to your Pokedex.

For the first time in the mobile game, the Paldean Pokemon Tandemaus will be available during the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event. This Pokemon Go event will run from Wednesday, July 17, to Monday, July 22, 2024.

However, obtaining Tandemaus won’t be as simple as catching one in the wild. During Ultra Unlock: Better Together, you can only find the Pokemon through Party Play encounters and by completing Field Research Tasks.

If you manage to catch Tandemaus, here’s everything you need to know about evolving it into Maushold.

Tandemaus evolution method in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

To evolve Tandemous into Maushold, you must feed it 50 Tandemaus Candy.

In the mainline games, you needed Tandemaus to reach level 25 through battle experience to evolve into the Pokemon. Tandemaus could either evolve into the Family of Four or the Family of Three forms of Maushold, with the latter only having a 1/100 chance of occurring.

We will update this article once we learn more information about Maushold forms in Pokemon Go.

That’s everything you need to know about evolving Tandemaus into Maushold. For more information on Pokemon Go, check out our guides on Spotlight Hours, current Raid bosses, and all upcoming events.