How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s Hoenn Collection Challenge is in full swing, and Nosepass is one of several Pokemon players need to catch to complete the event. Here’s how to evolve your new Nosepass into a Probopass after you get your hands on one.

Leading up to its five-year celebration event – Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto – developer Niantic has a full schedule of activities to keep players occupied. Every week before the Kanto event kicks off, players have a chance to enjoy a Collection Challenge in one of the game’s regions.

The Hoenn Collection Challenge, running from January 19 to January 24, gives players an increased chance to catch various Pokemon from that region. Fan favorites like Mudkip, Plusle and Minun, and several others are on the list of Pokemon needed to complete the challenge.

Another Pokemon on that list is the Generation 3 Rock-Type Nosepass. Once caught, Nosepass can be evolved into the Steel/Rock-Type Probopass – with a small twist. Here’s how you can evolve your very own Nosepass after catching one.

How to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go

Catch a Nosepass (if you don’t have one already) Acquire 50 Nosepass candy and a Magnetic Lure Travel to a PokeStop and activate the Magnetic Lure While standing in range of the PokeStop, evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass

Evolving Nosepass into Probopass requires 50 Nosepass candy along with another item: a Magnetic Lure. Magnetic Lures are normally used to attract specific types of Pokemon – Steel, Rock, and Electric-Type – to help players catch ones they may be missing.

Read More: How to get Plusle and Minun in Pokemon Go

When it comes to evolving Nosepass into Probopass, the Magnetic Lure serves a different purpose. In this case, the Magentic Lure must be used to evolve Nosepass from a Rock-Type Pokemon into the combined Steel/Rock-Type Probopass.

There are a couple of ways to acquire Magnetic Lures. The easiest is to simply buy one from the Pokemon Go Shop for 200 PokeCoins. Magnetic Lures can also be acquired by completing Special Research Tasks (although this will take longer than just buying one from the shop).

Once you have your Magnetic Lure and 50 Nosepass candy in-hand, you now have everything you need to evolve the Pokemon into a Probopass. The first step to evolving your Nosepass is to travel to a PokeStop, then activate the Magnetic Lure via the Add Lure option.

Read More: How to catch Bagon in Pokemon Go

After the Lure is added, you can evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass while standing within range of the PokeStop. After the process is complete, you will be rewarded with a newly-evolved Probopass to take on your Pokemon Go adventures.

The Hoenn Collection Challenge ends on January 24, so you should make sure to catch a Nosepass before the event concludes to finish the challenge (and to have the Pokemon available to evolve). The next Collection Challenge – taking place in the Johto region – kicks off on January 26.