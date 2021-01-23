 How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokemon Go

Published: 23/Jan/2021 17:20

by Julian Young
Pokemon Go Nosepass Ruby and Sapphire Background
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Hoenn Collection Challenge is in full swing, and Nosepass is one of several Pokemon players need to catch to complete the event. Here’s how to evolve your new Nosepass into a Probopass after you get your hands on one.

Leading up to its five-year celebration event – Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto – developer Niantic has a full schedule of activities to keep players occupied. Every week before the Kanto event kicks off, players have a chance to enjoy a Collection Challenge in one of the game’s regions.

The Hoenn Collection Challenge, running from January 19 to January 24, gives players an increased chance to catch various Pokemon from that region. Fan favorites like Mudkip, Plusle and Minun, and several others are on the list of Pokemon needed to complete the challenge.

Another Pokemon on that list is the Generation 3 Rock-Type Nosepass. Once caught, Nosepass can be evolved into the Steel/Rock-Type Probopass – with a small twist. Here’s how you can evolve your very own Nosepass after catching one.

Pokemon Go Hoenn Collection Challenge Event
Niantic
Players have an increased chance to catch a Nosepass during the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

How to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go

  1. Catch a Nosepass (if you don’t have one already)
  2. Acquire 50 Nosepass candy and a Magnetic Lure
  3. Travel to a PokeStop and activate the Magnetic Lure
  4. While standing in range of the PokeStop, evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass

Evolving Nosepass into Probopass requires 50 Nosepass candy along with another item: a Magnetic Lure. Magnetic Lures are normally used to attract specific types of Pokemon – Steel, Rock, and Electric-Type – to help players catch ones they may be missing.

When it comes to evolving Nosepass into Probopass, the Magnetic Lure serves a different purpose. In this case, the Magentic Lure must be used to evolve Nosepass from a Rock-Type Pokemon into the combined Steel/Rock-Type Probopass.

There are a couple of ways to acquire Magnetic Lures. The easiest is to simply buy one from the Pokemon Go Shop for 200 PokeCoins. Magnetic Lures can also be acquired by completing Special Research Tasks (although this will take longer than just buying one from the shop).

Pokemon Olivia's Probopass
The Pokemon Company
After combining their Nosepass with a Magnetic Lure and 50 Nosepass candy, players will be rewarded with a Probopass.

Once you have your Magnetic Lure and 50 Nosepass candy in-hand, you now have everything you need to evolve the Pokemon into a Probopass. The first step to evolving your Nosepass is to travel to a PokeStop, then activate the Magnetic Lure via the Add Lure option.

After the Lure is added, you can evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass while standing within range of the PokeStop. After the process is complete, you will be rewarded with a newly-evolved Probopass to take on your Pokemon Go adventures.

The Hoenn Collection Challenge ends on January 24, so you should make sure to catch a Nosepass before the event concludes to finish the challenge (and to have the Pokemon available to evolve). The next Collection Challenge – taking place in the Johto region – kicks off on January 26.

Apex Legends

Viral Wingman in VR project shows what Apex Legends VR game could look like

Published: 23/Jan/2021 16:19

by Connor Bennett
Wingman in VR and Apex Legends
Reddit: RoadtoVR_Ben/Respawn

Share

A few creative Apex Legends fans have managed to put a perfect replica of the Wingman inside of their virtual reality project, showing what a VR version of Apex Legends could look like.

Ever since it released, Apex Legends has had a fanbase of players who have been showing their creative skills off in plenty of different ways.

We’ve seen ridiculous cosplays of pretty much every character on the battle royale’s roster, some pretty impressive fan art, and even fully-fledged animated trailers, all made by fans.

However, just when it seems like players have reached their creative peak, some have done something completely different altogether – taking a piece of Apex Legends into the world of virtual reality. 

Crypto pointing a pistol in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The diverse world of Apex has inspired plenty of fan creations.

Reddit user RoadtoVR_Ben showed off their impressive new project, where their team had taken a picture-perfect replica of the Wingman and put it into a VR project.

Now, if you’re expecting a VR battle royale, we haven’t reached that level just yet sadly. Instead, this viral clip has Apex’s powerful pistol instead of a shooting range. 

The Wingman looks absolutely spot-on, the shots sound great, and the reload animation is even nice to see as well. Plus, with this being VR, you can shoot the Wingman from the side like you’re trying to curve the bullets – just as some players have wanted to see in Apex.

We built a VR version of the Wingman as a development exercise from apexlegends

Even though it’s just a personal project, and isn’t going to be released as a demo or anything like that, it still earned plenty of praise from players and even some Repsawn developers. “This is so awesome,” said Jason McCord, Design Director at Respawn.

Some players asked to see what other weapons, mainly the Mozambique, would look like, but the poster noted, they hoped it would inspire VR devs to come up with some fun guns in games of their own. 

Who knows what this quick project will inspire, but it shows that even a lighter version of Apex wouldn’t look out of place on VR.